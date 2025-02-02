Clemson Tigers Star Defender Sneaks Into Third Round of Recent Mock Draft
The Clemson Tigers are going to have massive expectations during the 2025 season as they are bringing back a ton of talent on both sides of the ball.
Despite the temptation of the transfer portal or turning pro, Dabo Swinney and his staff have done a wonderful job of retaining talent year in and year out.
Of course, keeping everyone isn’t possible, as some players run out of eligibility or are ready to move on to the next level.
One of the key players who Clemson is going to have to replace on the defensive side of the ball next campaign is star linebacker, Carter Barrett.
With 52 games played at the collegiate level, the versatile defender is going to bring a lot of experience to someone’s defense in the NFL. For the previous three seasons, he has been a starter for the Tigers, stuffing the stat sheet.
With at least 62 total tackles and double-digit tackles for loss in three straight years, Barrett is capable of playing sideline-to-sideline, chasing down ball carriers with stellar athleticism.
That, and his incredibly high football IQ, help him overcome any issues that his size presents.
He is no slouch rushing the passer either, recording at least 3.5 sacks in each of the last three years. Playmaking was another strong suit, as he recorded three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles throughout his Clemson career as well.
Carter can get the job done in pass coverage, too, recording 21 passes defended.
He is one of the better linebacker prospects in this year’s draft class and in a recent mock draft at Pro Football Network, he barely makes the cut as a Day 2 selection.
With the final pick in the third round, No. 100 overall, Carter lands with the Los Angeles Rams in their recent mock.
The Rams are a great landing spot for the Clemson product as they have done an incredible job of drafting and developing talent in recent years, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Linebacker does look like a need for Los Angeles heading into the offseason, as they have a great stable of edge rushers but could use more three-down players at the second level playing in the middle.
Carter is one of three Tigers players who land in this mock draft, as tight end Jake Briningstool and running back Phil Mafah both got selected on Day 3.