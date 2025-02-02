All Clemson

Clemson Tigers Star Defender Sneaks Into Third Round of Recent Mock Draft

A Clemson Tigers defender lands in the third round in a recent NFL mock draft.

Kenneth Teape

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter (0) against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter (0) against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Clemson Tigers are going to have massive expectations during the 2025 season as they are bringing back a ton of talent on both sides of the ball.

Despite the temptation of the transfer portal or turning pro, Dabo Swinney and his staff have done a wonderful job of retaining talent year in and year out.

Of course, keeping everyone isn’t possible, as some players run out of eligibility or are ready to move on to the next level.

One of the key players who Clemson is going to have to replace on the defensive side of the ball next campaign is star linebacker, Carter Barrett.

With 52 games played at the collegiate level, the versatile defender is going to bring a lot of experience to someone’s defense in the NFL. For the previous three seasons, he has been a starter for the Tigers, stuffing the stat sheet.

With at least 62 total tackles and double-digit tackles for loss in three straight years, Barrett is capable of playing sideline-to-sideline, chasing down ball carriers with stellar athleticism.

That, and his incredibly high football IQ, help him overcome any issues that his size presents.

He is no slouch rushing the passer either, recording at least 3.5 sacks in each of the last three years. Playmaking was another strong suit, as he recorded three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles throughout his Clemson career as well.

Carter can get the job done in pass coverage, too, recording 21 passes defended.

He is one of the better linebacker prospects in this year’s draft class and in a recent mock draft at Pro Football Network, he barely makes the cut as a Day 2 selection.

With the final pick in the third round, No. 100 overall, Carter lands with the Los Angeles Rams in their recent mock.

The Rams are a great landing spot for the Clemson product as they have done an incredible job of drafting and developing talent in recent years, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Linebacker does look like a need for Los Angeles heading into the offseason, as they have a great stable of edge rushers but could use more three-down players at the second level playing in the middle.

Carter is one of three Tigers players who land in this mock draft, as tight end Jake Briningstool and running back Phil Mafah both got selected on Day 3.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Football