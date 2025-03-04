Clemson Tigers Star Defensive Tackle Has Plenty To Prove This Fall
There are going to be a lot of eyes on the Clemson Tigers defense during the 2025 campaign.
The team's struggles on that side of the ball, at least compared to the incredibly high standard that has been set under head coach Dabo Swinney, was one of the more surprising developments during the 2024 season.
Their defense wasn’t as consistently dominant as in years past, which led to a major change being made.
Wes Goodwin was relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator and replaced by Tom Allen, who spent 2024 with the Penn State Nittany Lions scheming one of the best defenses in the country.
The Tigers are hoping he can bring a similar impact to them in 2025, helping get a unit back on track that has historically ranked near the top during Swinney’s tenure at the program.
One of the players whom Allen will be relying on to produce at a high level is defensive tackle Peter Woods.
A former five-star recruit, he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Clemson, yet.
Some circumstances, such as playing out of position as a defensive end instead of on the interior of the line, hasn't helped him.
He has also battled a few nagging injuries that have impacted his effectiveness.
Despite that, he still had a jump in production as a sophomore from what he provided as a freshman.
Woods had 28 total tackles, nine for a loss, with three sacks and one forced fumble. He has the size and skill to be a disruptive force along the defensive front and is oozing with potential.
Will he showcase that talent consistently during his junior year, following in the footsteps of other Tigers defensive tackles such as Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins and Bryan Bresee who have turned into stars?
David Hale of ESPN believes Woods has All-America potential if everything clicks.
The young defensive lineman has yet to consistently show that, which is why the college football writer has selected Woods as the non-quarterback who has the most to prove this upcoming fall.
“... If he does, it could mean Clemson's defense looks more like it did during its playoff heyday from 2015 to 2020. If he doesn't, Woods risks becoming one of the more disappointing prospects on the Tigers' defense in years,” Hale wrote.
That is certainly not a distinction any player wants to be labeled with.
But having improved depth and talent on the defensive line will allow Woods to return to his more traditional defensive tackle spot.
With T.J. Parker and Will Heldt flanking him, he has a chance to stuff the stat sheet in 2025.