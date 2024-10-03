Clemson Tigers Star Freshman Highlighted As Player To Watch in Week 6
The Clemson Tigers are rolling into their Week 6 matchup against the Florida State Seminoles with a ton of momentum.
They are riding a three-game winning streak, dominating the Appalachian State Mountaineers, North Carolina State Wolfpack and Stanford Cardinal. 2-0 in ACC play, they will be looking to make it 3-0 on their visit to Tallahassee.
The 2024 season has been disastrous for one of the preseason ACC favorites. Florida State got their season off on the wrong foot in Ireland, losing to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before falling to the Boston College Eagles and Memphis Tigers.
A victory over the California Golden Bears 14-9 is their only win to this point, as they were destroyed by the SMU Mustangs 42-16 last week.
While their College Football Playoff hopes are dashed, those of the Tigers are alive and kicking. They have bounced back incredibly well from a season-opening shellacking at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Viewed as the best team in the ACC by many, Clemson can cement their standing with a strong performance against the Seminoles.
An area Florida State has struggled in the most is pass defense. That should be excellent news for the Tigers, who are witnessing quarterback Cade Klubnik hit his stride in real time.
One of his weapons, wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., has been named a freshman to keep an eye on heading into Week 6 by ESPN’s panel of college football experts.
“Florida State's secondary is susceptible to chunk gains through the air, and Bryant Wesco Jr. seemingly deals only in big plays, making the Tigers' Saturday trip to Tallahassee an intriguing one for Clemson's first-year pass catcher,” wrote Eli Lederman of ESPN.
Wesco has yet to be heavily involved in the weekly game plan, as he has single-digit receptions on the season. But, when his number is called, he makes sure to make the most of the opportunity.
“Among Wesco's seven catches so far this fall, ESPN's No. 28 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle has logged four receptions of 30 or more yards, including a 76-yard touchdown grab against Appalachian State in Week 3 and 70-yard catch against Stanford last week. Nationally, only Tennessee's Dont'e Thornton Jr. is averaging more yards per catch than Wesco (34.0) this fall. That might spell trouble in Week 6 for a Florida State secondary that's giving up five big passing plays (15 yards or more) per game and ranks 76th in pass defense this fall. Let's see if Wesco and Cade Klubnik can take advantage against the 1-4 Seminoles (7 p.m. ET, ESPN),” Lederman finished with.
This weekend presents the perfect time for the five-star freshman recruit to have a big day in front of a national audience. Explosive plays are something that the Clemson offense was lacking in 2023, but Wesco has provided that in spades during his first season with the program.