Clemson Tigers Star Has Respect for Week 2 Opponent Appalachian State
There are a lot of questions facing the Clemson Tigers after their season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs. It was a brutal performance, as they lost the game 34-3, getting the 2024 campaign started on a very sour note.
With one of the most challenging schedules in the nation this season, the Tigers won’t have many opportunities to catch their breath. While they are still licking their wounds from Week 1, another obstacle is on the way in Week 2.
Clemson is set to host one of the stronger G5 teams in the country, the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
Appalachian State has a recent track record of success. They won the conference title every season from 2016-2019 and have appeared in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game two out of the last three seasons.
This is not an opponent the Tigers can overlook. That is the mindset that quarterback Cade Klubnik is taking into the game.
“I think Coach Swinney said they’ve beaten a ranked team the last three years in a row,” Klubnik said Wednesday, via Steve Holley of Clemson Wire. “To have a team come in like that, you can’t ever overlook a team like that.”
Despite being multi-score favorites, Clemson is preparing for a battle. Klubnik knows that the Mountaineers are going to bring it for all four quarters and his team needs to match that intensity.
“They’re a very well-coached, very well-disciplined team,” said Klubnik. “They’re not the biggest guys in the world but they’re very physical and they’re very active up front, playing that 3-down front. They’re going to play the whole game with everything they have and we know that. They’re going to come in here with everything they have and they’re going to give everything they’ve got.”
In their opening game, Appalachian State defeated East Tennessee State, an FCS school, 38-10. Winning has become the norm for the Mountaineers, who became an FBS school in 2014.
They have had eight seasons with at least nine wins since that point. In the preseason poll, they recieved top 25 votes.
CBS Sports has them ranked as the No. 43 team after Week 1 as they will be looking to make a statement to represent the G5 in the College Football Playoff.
“They are just guys that are going to fight their butt off the whole game. They’re not scared of anyone,” Klubnik acknowledged. “That’s a team where you’ve got to go give it your all because you don’t want to end up like one of those teams the last three years. You’ve got to go give it your all and just keep fighting until the very, very last play because you know they’re going to be.
“They’ve got some great players on the other side and some great players on offense. Their offense is explosive and they’ve got a great quarterback (Joey Aguilar).”
This is a massive game for Clemson. If they want any chance at making the CFP, this is a game they have to have. Calling a matchup a must-win in Week 2 seems extreme, but after their performance in the season opener, this is as close to a must-win early season game as there is.