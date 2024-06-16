Clemson Tigers Star LB Receives Massive Honor Before 2024 Season
The Clemson Tigers are entering the 2024 college football season looking to get back to being a legitimate National Championship Contender.
Dabo Swinney teams have always been viewed as a team to watch out for and that will not change this year. Even though the team has come up short of expectations the last two years, the talent is there for the team to compete.
One key player that will need to step up in a big way for Clemson to have the success they are targeting is standout linebacker Barrett Carter.
Carter is coming off of a 2023 season that saw him rack up 62 total tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks, an interception, and five defended passes. Those numbers were down from his 2022 performance.
In 2022, he had the best season of his three-year career with the Tigers. He totaled 73 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and eight defended passes.
Pro Football Focus is very high on Carter heading into the 2024 campaign. They have given him the honor of being listed on their "Way Too Early 2024 All-America Team."
"Carter was a preseason All-American candidate but faced some struggles in 2023. He returned to Clemson for 2024 in the hopes of getting back to his sophomore-year form, when he finished with an 81.4 PFF overall grade. All the talent is still there for Carter, and Clemson’s defense will continue to be one of the nation’s best."
Standing in at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Carter has combined elite athleticism with top-notch football IQ and instincts. He is going to be a very special player in 2024 and has a bright future ahead of him at the NFL level as well.
A strong defense will be necessary for Clemson to end up with their desired results this year. Cade Klubnik and the offense are talented, but there are real concerns about the young quarterback. The offense could shock everyone, but it's not a guarantee.
Carter will be the leader of the unit and needs to take his game to the next level. If he can reach the level of play that fans and the media are expecting, he's going to be a one-man wrecking crew.
Expect to see Carter rise up to the expectations and hype that he is receiving. He's receiving preseason hype and when the season gets underway he will prove that he's even better than anyone thinks.
This is just the start of what will be a special season for Carter.