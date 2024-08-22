Clemson Tigers Star on Award Watch List Named for Legendary Running Back
Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik was named to another preseason watch list on Wednesday as he took a place on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.
The award is named for the former Texas Longhorns legend, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1977 and went on to a NFL career that led to his induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Because the award is named for Campbell and because of his Texas roots, the award is given each year to the best Division I player who played football at and graduated from a Texas high school and/or currently playing at a Texas Division 1 four-year college.
Klubnik played at Austin’s Westlake High School, where future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees and recently retired Super Bowl champion Nick Foles also went to high school.
Klubnik passed for 7,426 yards with 86 touchdowns and seven interceptions and won three state championships for Westlake.
Klubnik, the former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, enters 2024 as the starter for the second straight season. For his Tigers career he has thrown for 3,541 yards with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while also rushing for 231 yards and six touchdowns. He was the No. 1 quarterback in the nation as part of Clemson’s Class of 2022.
Klubnik has already been named to the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien award watch lists. He also represented the Tigers at ACC Media Days last month in Charlotte.
Also on the Earl Campbell watch list is last year’s winner, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, along with three of last year’s finalists — Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter.
Klubnik and the No. 14 Tigers are preparing for their season opener next week in Atlanta against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.
After that, the Tigers return home for three straight games — vs. Appalachian State on Sept. 7, vs. NC State on Sept. 21 to open ACC and then host Stanford on Sept. 28.
The rest of the schedule includes trips to Florida State Oct. 5 and Wake Forest on Oct. 12, followed two straight home contests with Virginia on Oct. 19 and Louisville on Nov. 2. Clemson then travels to Virginia Tech on Nov. 9 and Pitt on Nov. 16, followed by home games with The Citadel on Nov. 23 and South Carolina on Nov. 30.