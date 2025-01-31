Clemson Tigers Star Quarterback Excited to See What Offense Can Accomplish
The Clemson Tigers have been very busy this offseason after a strong campaign in 2024.
It was a very good season for the Tigers in 2024. They were able to bounce back from a down year with 10 wins and an ACC title. Clemson did secure a spot in the College Football Playoff but was ultimately knocked out in the first round.
However, despite the early elimination, the Tigers proved that they belonged to the best teams in the country.
What was arguably the most exciting thing about Clemson in 2024 was the development of their offense. Quarterback Cade Klubnik took a huge step forward in his development as a player from his sophomore to his junior year.
Last season, the talented young quarterback totaled 36 passing touchdowns, 3,679 passing yards, and just six interceptions. The strong play from the quarterback position was a big reason why the Tigers performed as well as they did.
Now, it was a huge boost that Klubnik is going to be returning for his senior season. Heading into his final season, he will be a Heisman front-runner and potentially one of the best players in the country.
In addition to the star quarterback returning, Clemson will be returning eight of 11 starters on offense. With the band back together for one more year, the Tigers should have one of the best offenses in the country and Klubnik recently spoke about how excited he is for next season.
“That is really, really exciting, especially on my side of the ball, the offensive side of the ball,” Klubnik said on the Field Talk Podcast with ESPN’s Field Yates. “It was really fun to see what we could do. We had a really fun offense and a really tight group, with almost everybody coming back.”
Considering the development of the offense throughout the season and how well they played against the daunted Texas Longhorns’ pass defense in the CFP, there is a lot of reason to be optimistic about Clemson for 2025.
While Klubnik being back is huge, they will also have their top three wide receivers returning as well.
The offense for the Tigers has all the makings of a championship-caliber unit. However, it will be the defense that will need to perform better. Like on the offensive side of the ball, they will have a lot of returning players as well.
With the addition of Tom Allen as the defensive coordinator, the unit should see an instant upgrade based on the success that he had with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
With the decision to come back seemingly being fairly easy for Klubnik, he will have the chance to cement himself in program history with potentially a Heisman and National Championship.