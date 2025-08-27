Clemson Tigers Taking Over 2026 NFL Draft
Last year, the Clemson Tigers sent three players to the NFL throughout its seven rounds. Those players were linebacker Barrett Carter (Bengals) in the 4th round, defensive back R.J. Mickens (Chargers) in the 6th round, and running back Phil Mafah to the (Cowboys) in the 7th round.
This year, however, may look a whole lot different for the Tigers family as they join the NFL. Clemson had the highest returning production of any team in the country with 80%, according to Bill Connelly on ESPN+.
Some experts have predicted that Clemson may have five to six players selected in the first round of the draft, with many more likely to follow. ESPN’s Matt Miller believes that Clemson senior quarterback Cade Klubnik will not only be the first Tiger to go, but the Cleveland Browns will make him the first overall selection.
The draft order is subject to change, but ESPN uses its own Football Power Index to determine the early list. Cleveland topped the list a week ago, but the New Orleans Saints are also strong contenders for the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Defensive end T.J. Parker checks in at No. 3 overall to the Tennessee Titans and is the first defensive player off the board. His play is highlighted by his ability to rush the quarterback from many different alignments and his quickness off the edge.
Staying with the theme, senior defensive lineman Peter Woods comes in at No. 6 to the Carolina Panthers. Despite their proximity, the Panthers have never drafted a Clemson player in the franchise's 30-year existence.
Wide receiver Antonio Williams makes it four Tigers in the top-15, being selected by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 14. Williams led the Tigers last year with 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns. Time will tell if Williams elects for the draft, only being a junior. However, pairing him with 2024’s No. 4 overall pick, Marvin Harrison Jr., would be tempting for the Cardinals.
Junior cornerback Avieon Terrell is the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons defensive back A.J. Terrell. Terrell is listed as the number two cornerback projected to fly off the board come April, with Miller having the Bengals take him at No. 24.
Terrell is versatile and speedy, and he will look to improve upon his production from last season, when he accumulated two interceptions and 13 pass breakups.
Head coach Dabo Swinney did a remarkable job of keeping his star players together at Clemson in the days of the transfer portal. The Tigers are looking for College Football Playoff glory this year before taking over the NFL Draft in April.