Where Do Top Clemson Draft Prospects Land in Post-Super Bowl Mock Drafts?

SANTA CLARA, CA — Late on Sunday night, to the tune of a 29-13 Seahawks’ win, the fat lady sang as the 2025-26 NFL season officially ended.

Now, the countdown to the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh on April 23 is underway.

Across three days of drafting, NFL teams will completely restructure themselves, simultaneously changing the lives of the former collegiate athletes who hear their names called.

Following the Super Bowl, various news outlets released their mock draft projections, and Clemson already has ample representation. So let’s look into some of the top Tigers and where they might be setting up camp come the fall.

Peter Woods, DT

Chad Reuter, nfl.com: New York Jets, Pick 33

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Los Angeles Chargers, Pick 22

Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Los Angeles Chargers, Pick 22

The Athletic and CBS agree Woods is a day one pick, and he’s surely headed to play under Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. The NFL’s Chad Reuter sees it differently, projecting Woods as the first name called on day two by the New York Jets.

Blake Miller, OT

Chad Reuter, nfl.com: Houston Texans, Pick 22

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Philadelphia Eagles, Pick 98

Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Dallas Cowboys, Pick 20

Blake Miller is polarizing. Clemson’s all-time leader in career snaps is projected to be on the back end of day one by several sources. Other reporters, like The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner, barely have Miller as a top 100 pick. Reuter has him tagged as the “best senior tackle in this draft class,” making him a valuable pickup for the Texans as they look to protect C.J. Stroud, even if it requires trading up.

Avieon Terrell, CB

Chad Reuter, nfl.com: Minnesota Vikings, Pick 23

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Seattle Seahawks, Pick 32

Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Los Angeles Rams, Pick 29

Looking to follow in the footsteps of his brother, AJ, Avieon’s projections are pretty consistent — late first round. In 2020, AJ was drafted similarly: 16th overall by the Falcons. After his strong sophomore tape, Avieon left a lot to be desired in his junior season. His combine performance may be the difference between a low-20 selection and a borderline day two selection.

TJ Parker, Edge

Chad Reuter, nfl.com: Philadelphia Eagles, Pick 54

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Arizona Cardinals, Pick 34

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Washington Commanders, Pick 7

CBS’s Mike Renner only projected through the first round, and TJ Parker was a non-factor for him. But for his CBS counterpart Ryan Wilson, Parker is an unmissable talent. At No. 7 overall, the Commanders could take a gamble on TJ Parker, who won the Senior Bowl through three days of dominant display just more than a week ago.

Cade Klubnik, QB

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Indianapolis Colts, Pick 78

Only The Athletic have Klubnik projected for a selection in the first three rounds. With the Colts, he fills a need. With Daniel Jones still on injury reserve, the quarterback depth chart in Indianapolis, in order, consists of Riley Leonard, Seth Henigan and Phillip Rivers. Klubnik could easily find himself competing for the starting job.

Antonio Williams, WR

Chad Reuter, nfl.com: Minnesota Vikings, Pick 82

Like Klubnik, Williams’ projections are scattered. The NFL’s Reuter has him selected to one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country. Alongside Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Antonio Williams will see the best, with a chance to prove he belongs beside them. Either way, a third round selection is a reasonable spot for Williams.