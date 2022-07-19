CLEMSON, S.C.– While many around the nation were lamenting the Clemson Tigers' 2021 season, which saw them finish the season with a 10-3 record, for those inside the program the feelings of a "down year" did not resonate well.

"I don't think it's a down year," passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson said. "Nobody in this building thought it was a down year. You know, Clemson fans thought it was a down year, my mom thought it was a down year but you know for us we fought our tails off.

"Yeah, it was it a year of, you know, one play to play didn't go our way this year. Well in other years one play to play did go our way. And you know, it compounded at times but for us in the building we just kept fighting and we didn't listen to what was happening. Outside the building we focused on what the job was every single day we focus on the job was on Saturday and we found a way to get a streak going there at the end. And which we all know now is the longest winning streak in the country.

"Who would have said that walking off the field at Pittsburgh last year?... I don't know. I really don't care. At end of the day, the focus was on what was in this building."

