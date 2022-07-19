Skip to main content
'My Mom Thought it was a Down Year'

'My Mom Thought it was a Down Year'

CLEMSON, S.C.– While many around the nation were lamenting the Clemson Tigers' 2021 season, which saw them finish the season with a 10-3 record, for those inside the program the feelings of a "down year" did not resonate well.

"I don't think it's a down year," passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson said. "Nobody in this building thought it was a down year. You know, Clemson fans thought it was a down year, my mom thought it was a down year but you know for us we fought our tails off.

"Yeah, it was it a year of, you know, one play to play didn't go our way this year. Well in other years one play to play did go our way. And you know, it compounded at times but for us in the building we just kept fighting and we didn't listen to what was happening. Outside the building we focused on what the job was every single day we focus on the job was on Saturday and we found a way to get a streak going there at the end. And which we all know now is the longest winning streak in the country. 

"Who would have said that walking off the field at Pittsburgh last year?... I don't know. I really don't care. At end of the day, the focus was on what was in this building."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

DJ Uiagalelei

Spring Competition Has DJ Uiagalelei In 'Great Spot' Heading Into Fall Camp

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said the competition Cade Klubnik provided during the spring has made DJ Uiagalelei a better quarterback.

14 minutes ago
USATSI_16438722_168387971_lowres

5 Burning Questions for Clemson's 'Talking' Season

There are always questions that need to be answered when "talking" season begins around college football, but this week for the 2022 Clemson Tigers feels bigger than some years.

3 hours ago
USATSI_8109775_168387971_lowres

Clemson Connection: Jeff Scott Hires Chad Morris at USF

Chad Morris, who worked at Clemson as Dabo Swinney's offensive coordinator and trained Jeff Scott, was hired to be the senior offensive analyst at USF.

16 hours ago

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Spring Competition Has DJ Uiagalelei In 'Great Spot' Heading Into Fall Camp

By JP Priester14 minutes ago
USATSI_16438722_168387971_lowres
Football

5 Burning Questions for Clemson's 'Talking' Season

By Brad Senkiw3 hours ago
USATSI_8109775_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Connection: Jeff Scott Hires Chad Morris at USF

By Brad Senkiw16 hours ago
USATSI_15954642_168387971_lowres
Baseball

Kansas City Royals Draft Clemson Pitcher Mack Anglin in 7th Round

By Brad Senkiw16 hours ago
USATSI_18707457_168387971_lowres
Baseball

Texas Rangers Draft Clemson Signee Brock Porter in Shrewd Move

By Brad Senkiw18 hours ago
PJ Hall
Men's Basketball

UPDATED: Clemson HC Brad Brownell Comments on PJ Hall's Latest Knee injury

By Will Vandervort and Brad Senkiw22 hours ago
Will Shipley
Football

Shipley Named to Maxwell Watch List

By Zach Lentz23 hours ago
USATSI_8840261
Football

Football Season Is Back (for the media)!

By Zach LentzJul 18, 2022