Clemson's T.J. Parker vs. Auburn's Keldrick Faulk: ESPN Debates Best Edge Rusher
Heading into the 2025 college football season, the Clemson Tigers have several highly-rated draft prospects on their roster, so it's no surprise that they have received significant attention from the national media throughout the offseason.
In a recent article by ESPN’s Matt Miller, he broke down the top prospects at each position, and several Tigers were mentioned among the best players at their position.
While evaluating the top edge rushers ahead of next year’s draft, Miller narrowed it down to Clemson’s T.J. Parker and Auburn’s Keldrick Faulk. While Faulk has similar measurables and is still expected to be a first-round pick, Miller explained that Parker’s athletic tools give him a competitive advantage.
“Parker put together a 12-sack season in 2024 while emerging as a well-rounded run defender. His quickness off the ball stands out, but scouts praised his bull-rush ability,” Matt Miller wrote on ESPN.
“Parker has the best tools of any of them,” an AFC East area scout told Miller. “He sets up blockers well and finishes with a mean streak. And you need power to play in the pros.”
According to Pro Football Focus, Parker is the tenth-best player in college football heading into this season. The rising junior is one of just three returning FBS players with 80.0-plus PFF grades both as a pass rusher and a run defender, and his 12 sacks from last season are the most of any Power Four returning edge rusher.
In PFF’s 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, Parker is listed as the second-best prospect in the upcoming draft.
Through two seasons at Clemson, he has recorded 105 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks. In 2023, he was named a Freshman All-American after making 32 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
While Miller praised Faulk’s impressive combination of size and athleticism, he ultimately explained that Parker was the best player among a very talented group.