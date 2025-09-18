Will We See Clemson Tigers WR Tristan Smith vs. Syracuse?
The Clemson Tigers’ offense is still searching for answers after a sluggish start, and one question hanging over this week’s matchup with Syracuse is whether transfer wideout Tristan Smith will finally see a jump in snaps.
The 6-foot-5 receiver arrived at Clemson this offseason after transferring from Southeast Missouri State (SEMO), one of head coach Dabo Swinney’s first-ever major pickups from the portal since its debut in 2018. Smith was a four-star portal prospect and top-150 transfer in the nation.
He started his journey at the Junior College level, playing for Hutchinson Community College and recording 16 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns, before earning the opportunity to continue his career at the FCS level of Division I.
In one year at SEMO, Smith built a reputation as a reliable target with the size and speed to stretch the field. He racked up 56 catches for 718 yards and four touchdowns, playing in just nine games.
For a Tigers offense that has lacked explosive plays in the passing game, his on-field ability was expected to be an immediate boost, but it hasn’t turned out the way most expected.
So far, Smith has barely seen the field, catching one ball for negative two yards through the first three weeks of the 2025 season. Part of that comes down to Clemson’s crowded wide receiver rotation and the adjustments that come with learning a new system.
"Hes going to play a ton,” Dabo Swinney assured the media after the LSU game. “He’ll get a lot of opportunities."
Still, with Clemson’s receivers struggling outside of Bryant Wesco Jr., it’s hard to understand why Smith hasn’t received a larger role. Drops, inconsistency in route-running, and limited red-zone success have all played a role in the Tigers’ receiving struggles.
Outside of Wesco, the position group has amassed 34 receptions for 323 yards and zero touchdowns. Smith’s skillset, especially his catch radius and ability to win jump-balls, could give signal caller Cade Klubnik another much-needed option.
“He just catches your eye because he’s long and he runs well,” Swinney said in the spring. “But what I like about him is he – some guys are big, but they don’t use their body and play big – and he can do that.”
Heading into their Week 4 matchup against Syracuse, this could be the perfect opportunity to see how he fits into the rotation as the Orange secondary allows 274 passing yards per game – the 16th worst nationally.
But whether his increased presence comes this week or later, Tristan Smith remains a player to watch. Clemson needs more weapons to steady its offense, and when he finally hits the field consistently, he could be a possible X-factor down the stretch of the season.