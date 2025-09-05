‘He’s Going to Play a Ton’: Swinney Confident in New WR's Role Despite Slow Start
After a tough loss, it’s easy to point fingers and question certain rotations. But the Clemson Tigers were already without their top receiver, and one of their highly sought-after transfers still ended up playing just three snaps in the loss to LSU.
When the Tigers brought in Southeast Missouri State transfer Tristan Smith, a four-star portal prospect and top-150 transfer in the nation, he was expected to carve out an immediate role in Clemson’s already talented wide receiver room.
Despite not receiving much playing time during the season opener, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney explained that the offense ran fewer plays than expected, and Smith’s lack of action wasn’t by design but rather by circumstance.
"Hes going to play a ton,” Swinney assured the media on Monday. “He’ll get a lot of opportunities."
Back in December, Smith became Swinney’s first non-conference transfer portal pickup after a dominant junior season at SEMO.
Last season, Smith was a second-team all-conference selection after catching 76 passes for 934 yards and six touchdowns while helping SEMO reach the FCS playoffs. One of the best games of his collegiate career came when it mattered most, hauling in a career-high ten passes for 139 yards and a touchdown during the first round of the FCS playoffs against Illinois State.
At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, the Georgia native already sticks out like a sore thumb when he’s lined up out wide, but his impressive body control and coordination separate him from some of the other larger receivers in college football.
“He just catches your eye because he’s long and he runs well,” Swinney said in the spring. “But what I like about him is he – some guys are big, but they don’t use their body and play big – and he can do that.”
After two seasons in JUCO and one at the FCS level, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney noted that Smith is still working to adapt to Clemson’s offense. With four experienced and established receivers already on the roster when he arrived in the spring, the transfer has been playing catch-up as he looks to carve out a role.
Although he’s battling tooth and nail with the rest of his position group, Swinney praised Smith for consistently bringing a positive attitude and energy every day.
“I really love that kid,” Swinney said. “He’s very mature. He’s very serious about it. He’s like the happiest guy on the team. He’s just really, really happy. He’s had a tough journey. He’s just really happy to be at a place like Clemson, and it’s been awesome.”
Back in August, Smith said he might have another year of eligibility remaining, but he hasn’t looked into it too closely, preferring instead to treat this season like it’s his last and leave everything on the field. If he’s reading this, he may want to cover his eyes, because the NCAA Division I Board of Directors recently approved a waiver that excludes JUCO experience from a player’s collegiate eligibility clock. That means Smith could have not just one, but two more years left to play.
With Clemson’s deep and talented receiver room, Smith may not emerge as an immediate star, but his role is expected to grow as the season progresses.