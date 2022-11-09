Skip to main content
Tigers Tumble in Latest CFP Rankings

Tigers Tumble in Latest CFP Rankings

The Clemson Tigers fell hard in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night. 

The Tigers entered last week as the No. 4 team in the nation, according to the playoff committee. However, after their 35-14 beatdown at Notre Dame last Saturday, the committee dropped the Tigers to No. 10.

Two teams Clemson beat (Florida State and NC State) are ranked this week. North Carolina, the Tigers' likely opponent in the ACC Championship Game, is 15th.

In Head Coach Dabo Swinney's tenure, the Tigers have routinely responded well following losses and following dips in the rankings. Clemson is 29-7 in games following a loss under Swinney, including season openers following a loss in the previous season finale.

Under Swinney, Clemson is also 30-6 in games in which it enters ranked lower than it did in its previous contest. This includes the 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021 season openers in which Clemson opened the season lower than its ranking from the final game of the previous campaign. 

Here is the full CFP ranking: 

1-Georgia 

2-Ohio State

3-Michigan 

4-TCU 

5-Tennessee 

6-Oregon 

7-LSU 

8-USC 

9-Bama 

10-Clemson 

11-Ole Miss 

12-UCLA 

13-Utah 

14-Penn State

15-UNC 

16-NC State 

17-Tulane 

18-Texas 

19-Kansas State 

20-Notre Dame 

21-Illinois 

22-UCF 

23-Florida State 

24-Kentucky 

25-Washington

