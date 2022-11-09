Tigers Tumble in Latest CFP Rankings
The Clemson Tigers fell hard in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night.
The Tigers entered last week as the No. 4 team in the nation, according to the playoff committee. However, after their 35-14 beatdown at Notre Dame last Saturday, the committee dropped the Tigers to No. 10.
Two teams Clemson beat (Florida State and NC State) are ranked this week. North Carolina, the Tigers' likely opponent in the ACC Championship Game, is 15th.
In Head Coach Dabo Swinney's tenure, the Tigers have routinely responded well following losses and following dips in the rankings. Clemson is 29-7 in games following a loss under Swinney, including season openers following a loss in the previous season finale.
Under Swinney, Clemson is also 30-6 in games in which it enters ranked lower than it did in its previous contest. This includes the 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021 season openers in which Clemson opened the season lower than its ranking from the final game of the previous campaign.
Here is the full CFP ranking:
1-Georgia
2-Ohio State
3-Michigan
4-TCU
5-Tennessee
6-Oregon
7-LSU
8-USC
9-Bama
10-Clemson
11-Ole Miss
12-UCLA
13-Utah
14-Penn State
15-UNC
16-NC State
17-Tulane
18-Texas
19-Kansas State
20-Notre Dame
21-Illinois
22-UCF
23-Florida State
24-Kentucky
25-Washington
