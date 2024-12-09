All Clemson

Clemson Tigers Will Need Stellar Defensive Performance To Beat Texas Longhorns

The Clemson Tigers are going to need perfect execution defensively to defeat the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff.

Kenneth Teape

Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, and quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrate after winning the 2024 ACC Championship game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, and quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrate after winning the 2024 ACC Championship game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Clemson Tigers have defied the odds and claimed an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff with their victory over the SMU Mustangs in the ACC Championship Game.

Many projections had them dead in the water because of their loss to the Louisville Cardinals as SMU and the Miami Hurricanes were both undefeated. But, Miami lost to the Syracuse Orange the final week of the regular season allowing Clemson to sneak into the title game.

They took full advantage, defeating the Mustangs 34-31. It was an impressive bounce back after the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated them in their final regular season game during rivalry week.

The ACC will still have two representatives in the inaugural 12-team field, as SMU landed the No. 11 seed, setting up a matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.

Despite winning the conference, the Tigers are actually ranked behind the Mustangs at No. 12. That means they are heading on the road to face the No. 5 seeded Texas Longhorns, who lost in overtime to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.

Clemson will certainly be challenged in every facet of the game by a very talented Texas squad that barely missed out on a bye. Where they will have to be at their most stout is on the defensive end.

The Longhorns were No. 26 in the nation averaging 33.6 points per game. They are led by talented quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the skill position players surrounding him.

Nine different players recorded at least 137 receiving yards on the season and eight of them had at least 21 receptions.

On the ground, three players gained at least 342 yards and all of them averaged at least 4.9 yards per carry.

Slowing that unit down will be a challenge for the Tigers. In the opinion of Andrea Adelson of ESPN, it will be up to the defense to step up for the team to advance to the second round of the playoff.

“Look at the way Georgia has beaten Texas in two games this year. This is going to have to be the best defensive performance of the season for the Tigers to have any shot. That means playing better against the run, but it also means making sure the pressure is on up front. One player to watch is defensive end T.J. Parker, who has been outstanding in the second half of the season.”

Throughout Dabo Swinney’s tenure with the program, defense has been their calling card. That hasn’t always been the case in 2024, but a unit that has been rounding into shape over recent weeks will need to play up to its potential to pull off the upset.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Football