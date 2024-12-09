Clemson Tigers Will Need Stellar Defensive Performance To Beat Texas Longhorns
The Clemson Tigers have defied the odds and claimed an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff with their victory over the SMU Mustangs in the ACC Championship Game.
Many projections had them dead in the water because of their loss to the Louisville Cardinals as SMU and the Miami Hurricanes were both undefeated. But, Miami lost to the Syracuse Orange the final week of the regular season allowing Clemson to sneak into the title game.
They took full advantage, defeating the Mustangs 34-31. It was an impressive bounce back after the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated them in their final regular season game during rivalry week.
The ACC will still have two representatives in the inaugural 12-team field, as SMU landed the No. 11 seed, setting up a matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.
Despite winning the conference, the Tigers are actually ranked behind the Mustangs at No. 12. That means they are heading on the road to face the No. 5 seeded Texas Longhorns, who lost in overtime to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.
Clemson will certainly be challenged in every facet of the game by a very talented Texas squad that barely missed out on a bye. Where they will have to be at their most stout is on the defensive end.
The Longhorns were No. 26 in the nation averaging 33.6 points per game. They are led by talented quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the skill position players surrounding him.
Nine different players recorded at least 137 receiving yards on the season and eight of them had at least 21 receptions.
On the ground, three players gained at least 342 yards and all of them averaged at least 4.9 yards per carry.
Slowing that unit down will be a challenge for the Tigers. In the opinion of Andrea Adelson of ESPN, it will be up to the defense to step up for the team to advance to the second round of the playoff.
“Look at the way Georgia has beaten Texas in two games this year. This is going to have to be the best defensive performance of the season for the Tigers to have any shot. That means playing better against the run, but it also means making sure the pressure is on up front. One player to watch is defensive end T.J. Parker, who has been outstanding in the second half of the season.”
Throughout Dabo Swinney’s tenure with the program, defense has been their calling card. That hasn’t always been the case in 2024, but a unit that has been rounding into shape over recent weeks will need to play up to its potential to pull off the upset.