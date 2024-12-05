Clemson Tigers WR Antonio Williams Has Big Decision Looming for Draft Status
The Clemson Tigers are hoping to finish off the 2024 campaign in a big way, but they have a few players that will be thinking about their futures as well.
Coming into Championship Week, there will be plenty on the line for the Tigers. Firstly, they will be facing the (11-1) SMU Mustangs for the ACC Title after sneaking into the game thanks to a loss by the Miami Hurricanes.
If the Tigers are able to win the ACC Title, they will be playing in the College Football Playoff with a chance to get a bye week. The matchup against the Mustangs will be no easy task for Clemson, as they have one of the best offenses in the country and didn’t lose a single game in the conference this season.
For the Tigers, they will be hoping to keep pace with the talented offense of the Mustangs, and they will need a big game from their star wide receiver, Antonio Williams. The redshirt sophomore has had a great season as the leading receiver and weapon for Cade Klubnik and the passing offense.
With Williams being draft eligible after the season, Will Vandervort of the Clemson Insider recently broke down the important decision that will be coming after the season.
“Wide receiver Antonio Williams is listed as a redshirt sophomore, so he will be eligible to turn professional this year. It would not surprise us to see Williams turn pro. This was a bigger year for him, and he wanted to show what he could do to the pro scouts. The question is did he do enough? He probably has the biggest decision of any draft eligible players this season.”
In his freshman season, Williams burst onto the scene with a strong campaign, as he totaled 56 receptions, 604 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns. Unfortunately, the wide receiver missed most of his sophomore season and was red-shirted.
Now, as a red-shirt sophomore, the talented wide receiver is having an excellent year. So far, he has totaled 66 receptions, 788 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns.
It has been an excellent season for the leading receiver for Clemson, and he will have a massive decision to make after the season regarding his draft status. With the potential for a couple of more good games this season, Williams could help strengthen his draft stock, as he will be playing some big games in front of a national audience.