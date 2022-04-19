Skip to main content

Grisham failed last season

Clemson wide receiver coach Tyler Grisham was very candid with how he felt he managed his position group during the 2021 season, and it was not pretty.


"I mean, I failed in plenty of areas that I had to swallow that pill and as a young coach, that's learning the profession every day," Grisham said. "Man, I really got a crash course last year and I was so eager heading into mat drills and spring practice to get back out here.

"I just want to get back on my grass and let's fix some stuff because I've learned a lot. And so there's a lot of excitement and I think a lot of humility from some of that failure, but being eager and hungry and excited to go and improve it.

Question: When you say you feel like you failed in certain areas last year, what specifically, what are some of those areas where you feel like you failed.
Grisham: Yeah, I mean, just in the way in coaching and communicating a couple of things, teaching, reevaluating how I taught a number of things. I think for me is learning the balance of challenging your guys and loving them at the same time. And that relationship and some of the glaring things and some of the emphasis we have is all right, okay, perimeter blocking. Okay, that was an issue at times and again, I think some of that comes back to personnel and having some guys in some areas that maybe they didn't suit them as well, because we had to.

But that's not an excuse, but for me in that emphasis, well, I've made that more of an emphasis on the field, on my individual drill work. I've made that more of an emphasis on my meeting room and spending more time, and showing them more looks, and really making sure we feel good about our perimeter blocking, our spot blocking, right?

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

