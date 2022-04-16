The Good, the Bad, the Ugly WR Review: Renfrow 2.0, Ngata Shines, Injuries Abound

The Good: Spector Returns, Ngata is Healthy

Brannon Spector: Brannon Spector made his return to the football field after missing the entire 2021 season with respiratory complications from COVID-19.

Through the spring Spector drew comparisons from wide receiver’s coach Tyler Grisham to another player who wore his jersey number, Hunter Renfrow.



“Yeah (he has some Renfrow characteristics). I mean, he's got great speed,” Grisham said. “People kind of forgot because we went through mat drills before we had spring practice and everyone was like, "Man, that's what they were talking about." Because before he got hurt, he was flying around everywhere. And so he's got springs in his legs. He can run, and change directions and get open in those short areas, which is what you want in the slot. And so he's picked up the playbook well, getting open, using some good technique, manipulating a DB and that kind of stuff you got to do in a slot. It's man coverage, but a lot of time it's understanding zone and grass and how to get open. And he's doing a good job of... He knows it, but he's learning that more.



“Renfrow was, I don't know, Renfrow didn't even think about it. He just kind of did it. So kind of similar skillset when it comes to the explosion.”

Joseph Ngata: Before the injury bug struck him again midseason, Ngata got off to an impressive start, recording 110 yards on six receptions in the season opener against eventual national champion Georgia, one of only five 100-yard receiving performances surrendered by the Bulldogs last year. He also had an acrobatic touchdown reception in a three-point win at Syracuse in early October.

Through spring camp Ngata looked like the receiver that many had thought he would be, leading the Tiger receivers, making plays and staying healthy.

“I feel like I say this every year with the guy that you just,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “I mean, almost afraid to say anything is Ngata. He's been unbelievable. I mean, he just looks like a pro. He looks like a pro. He's practicing like a pro, he's making plays like a pro. I mean, he just looks amazing. And so, again, hopefully, it'll be that way when we get there in the fall. Because if it is, he's so talented, and it's really, these last two years just been really difficult. And so it's a lot of fun to really see him. He's got a smile on his face, he's got a great energy to him, and he's got this sense of urgency that I love. He's been outstanding.”

The Bad: Adam Randall’s Stellar Spring Cut Short

Adam Randall suffered a torn ACL in a practice and will miss the summer workouts and, more than likely, the majority of the 2022 season.

"Adam sustained a knee injury in practice on Friday," Dabo Swinney said in a statement from Clemson. "He is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL later this week, after which time I know he will begin attacking his rehab. Adam has had a tremendous spring, and we look forward to having him back on the field once he has returned to full health.”

Randall caught the eye of head coach Dabo Swinney, who doesn’t remember seeing anyone as ready-made for the NFL as Randall walking his high school halls.

“He's rare. I mean, I don't know about you, I didn't see many guys at Pelham High School walking the halls looking like that,” Swinney said. “I mean, yeah. He's bigger than Sammy (Watkins). Sammy was a physical specimen, but he's just bigger. I mean, literally, you could put him in the NFL locker room anywhere in the country and you'd never pick him out. You might pick (Hunter) Renfrow. You'd never pick that guy. I mean, Adam Randall is... And the cool thing is he's just a kid. He looks like he should be in an NFL locker room and literally would fit no problem, but he's just a kid and he just has this sweet spirit to him and he's just learning every day, he's hungry.”

The Ugly: Injuries Continue

In addition to Randall, who was documented above, the Tigers’ MASH unit of a wide receiving corp was well documented through the spring. Below is a small list of the banged and bruised group.

E.J. Williams underwent knee surgery that kept him from participating in a full capacity this spring.

Beaux Collins injured his hamstring during spring break while running routes for extra practice.

Will Taylor went down with a season-ending knee ACL with the football team last October.

Dacari Collins injured his shoulder in the spring game. Swinney said it is nothing serious after the game.



