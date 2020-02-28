AllClemson
Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 4 Preview

Connor Watson

Three former Clemson Tigers will continue their professional career this weekend in the XFL. Corey Crawford of the Houston Roughnecks, Isaiah Battle of the Seattle Dragons, and Tavaris Barnes from the DC Defenders. 

Corey Crawford: Houston Roughnecks (3-0) 

This week: Houston Roughnecks vs. Dallas Renegades. Sunday, March 1, 4 p.m. on FS1

Corey Crawford is preparing to help his team take a 4-0 lead in the standings and win this weekend against Dallas. Last week Crawford has 6 combined tackles, and led the vipers to very few rushing yards.

The Roughnecks will be looking to stop Camron Artis-Payne and Landry Jones, two former NFL names that will be hoping to take down this undefeated Roughnecks team.

Isaiah Battle: Seattle Dragons (1-2) 

This week: Seattle Dragons vs. St. Louis Battlehawks. Saturday, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. on FOX

Isaiah Battle and the struggling Seattle Dragons will be looking to turn it around this week against the hot St. Louis Battlehawks. The Battlehawks last week won their game by a big margin, and will be looking to do the same thing this week. 

Isaiah Battle will be in the trenches, battling to push his offense to a win. St. Louis' defense has held their opponent to single digits on 2 separate occasions so the Dragons offense will have its hands full trying to get the ball into the end-zone. 

Tavaris Barnes: DC Defenders (2-1)

This week: DC Defenders vs Tampa Bay Vipers. Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.

The Defenders of DC had a rough week 3 after starting off 2-0 in the beginning of the season. Barnes took to Twitter after the game, reassuring the fans that he and the Defenders were going to go back to the drawing board to prepare for next game. 

Barnes and the Defenders will look to take advantage against the struggling Vipers and come away with a needed win. The Vipers however will be looking for their first win and a start to a win streak to keep their season alive. 

