Clemson Tight Ends Heavily Involved in Tiger's Air Attack at Wake Forest

Christopher Hall

Throughout fall camp and preseason practice leading into Saturday's much anticipated season opener, Clemson has been high on the production of the tight ends. Highlighted by a veteran in J.C. Chalk and the return of Braden Galloway, the group is expected to take a major step forward in 2020. 

It appears all the hype was warranted as the Tigers' top three tight ends all make key catches including J.C. Chalk's 12-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter--the first of his career. 

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott discussed the importance of getting them involved this season and their ability not only to block or assist in pass protection but also be a threat downfield as a target. 

"I thought (the tight ends) were very productive. As I've said all along, we're at our best when we have the ability to make plays at the tight end position," Elliott said. "I think all of us knew what Braden Galloway was capable of and he showed up tonight. But to see Davis Allen catch that ball and stretch the field and JC Chalk probably made one of the best catches of the night with that touchdown." 

Galloway had five catches for 60 yards, finishing behind Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers led the passing attack with five catches covering 90 yards. Allen only had one catch but it covered 42-yards--the Tigers' longest completion of the night. Chalk's 12-yard score late in the first half extended the lead to 24-0 in favor of Clemson. 

"When we have guys at the tight end position that can be effective in the blocking game but then go be a matchup advantage, that really makes our offense very dynamic," Elliott said. 

Comments

Football

