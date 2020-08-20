SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballWomen's Basketball
Search

Swinney: Braden Galloway 'is a real problem'

Christopher Hall

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has no shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal this season. While quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne garner most of the attention, the Tigers' less known threat is a junior tight end, Braden Galloway. 

The Tigers endured most of the 2019 season without the services of the nearby Seneca High School alum after he was suspended in 2018 for testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug, Osterine. 

Galloway returned for last year's playoff run and showed flashes of greatness in his two appearances against Ohio State and LSU. 

Reports through fall camp indicate the tight end is locked and loaded for the 2020 season and beginning to gel nicely with the offense. 

"Braden Galloway is really starting to build the chemistry with Trevor like we hoped," Swinney said. "He's a real problem and he's learned. Obviously, he was out most of last year until the end of the season. But this last year really helped him because he had to sit back and watch and work. But he's just a different guy completely from when he got here as far as his knowledge. He's playing fast, has good hands and he's going to be a matchup problem for people." 

Swinney said there's been a night and day difference between last year's tight end unit and this year's group with J.C. Chalk and redshirt freshman Jaelyn Lay. 

During the spring, Galloway downplayed comparisons of himself to former Tiger TE Jordan Leggett and said he's just focused on being the best version of Braden Galloway. 

“I’m just trying to be the best version of myself. There are comparisons out there between me and him, maybe because of our body types or whatever,” Leggett said. “I’m just going out there and trying to be the best player I can be every practice and just be the best player I can for this team.”

The junior's confidence is also growing and he, too, feels he's a matchup problem with his 6-4, 240-pound frame. 

He enters 2020 credited with seven catches for 112 yards and one touchdown. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
Twitter — https://twitter.com/ClemsonSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Things Learned in Clemson Fall Camp

WIth Clemson's fall camp wrapping up, it's a good time to look back at five key storylines that have played out since the Tigers began practice on Aug. 6.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Elite 2022 Defensive Tackle Picks Up Clemson Offer

Clemson offered four star 2022 defensive tackle prospect Caden Curry on Wednesday

JP-Priester

Clemson Set To Face The Citadel On September 19

Clemson will play the Citadel in a non-conference game on September 19 in Death Valley

Press Release

Trio Of 2021 Clemson Commits Receive Preseason Honor

Three 2021 Clemson commits, Jake Briningstool, Will Shipley, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr named to All-USA Preseason High School team.

JP-Priester

No Clear Separation Yet Between Phommachanh, Uiagalelei

Clemson's backup quarterback race remains undecided through completion of fall camp; Swinney confident in both

Christopher Hall

Scrimmage Report: Clemson Works On Many Situations

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers held a situational scrimmage as prep continues for Sept. 12 opener against Wake Forest.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Legendary Tiger C.J. Spiller Joins Clemson's Staff

Clemson great C.J. Spiller will be working with Tony Elliott and Dabo Swinney this fall as a graduate assistant coach, Swinney announced Tuesday.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Nolan Turner: Xavier Thomas "Looking After Younger Dudes"

Clemson's Xavier Thomas may be sidelined for now, but according to Nolan Turner he is finding other ways he can help his team

JP-Priester

Etienne Focused on Being the Best

Clemson's Travis Etienne is working on football IQ, coaching others in preparation of 2020 season.

Christopher Hall

Swinney and Venables: Freshmen are "Better than Advertised"

After a season of growing pains along the defensive front in 2019, Swinney is excited about the potential of his new front four that include new comers Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams.

Zach Lentz