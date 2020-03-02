Spring practice is now underway in Clemson, and no one was more ready to get back to work than starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having his worst performance as a Tiger, and at the most inopportune time, Lawrence is ready to move on from his first career loss.

"I mean, yeah, it's just like I said," Lawrence said. "It just makes you want to go back out there and earn it even more and it all starts over, which is a good feeling. Everyone's already looking at next year."

While the 42-25 loss to LSU in last seasons national title game was certainly disappointing, Lawrence insists the Tigers still had a great season. A great season that just didn't end the way the team wanted.

"Great season," Lawrence said. "Didn't end the way we wanted, so it's good to get back out here and get to work again."

Entering his third season with the Tigers, Lawrence likes what he has seen from the team early on. Seeing some of the new faces gives it a somewhat different feel each season, but it's always fun getting back on the field.

"We got a good group," Lawrence said. "It's different. The first spring practice is always kind of weird because you see all the guys. All the guys that are gone and then the guys that just got here. It's a lot of fun though, getting back to work and then especially after last season."

Lawrence admits that it took a little time to process the loss. The fact that it came on the sports biggest stage, and in a game in which he didn't play well, he's all to happy to get back started.

"Well, I think it takes time," Lawrence said. "After a game like that especially. It takes a little while to let it sink in and kind of move on. So it took me a little while, especially just the way it happened."

Sometimes, the most important lessons can be learned through adversity. Up until the LSU game, Lawrence hadn't faced many adverse situations, and sees the loss as a teachable moment.

"Just getting more and more perspective I think is the biggest thing," Lawrence said. "I hadn't gone through much (adversity), and it's the only game I've lost since I've been here. So it definitely gives you some more perspective, and you appreciate all the little things. It just makes you want to go back and work even harder."

Coming into the spring, there were a couple of areas that Lawrence was intent on improving. One was getting in the weight room, and adding a few more pounds in an effort to get stronger, while the other was evolving into a better leader.

"Keep getting stronger, gaining weight," Lawrence said. "I say that every year. That's always something for me that's important. But other than just leadership, just being a better leader."

It isn't that Lawrence wasn't effective as one of the teams leaders in 2019. However, now that he is an upperclassmen, the rising junior feels like he needs to take on a more expanded role, and be more vocal.

"I think I did a good job last year," but just kind of upping that role a little bit as an older guy now, an upperclassman, so just being a better leader and I mean, I've always worked hard, tried to be the example, but just be a little more outspoken and all those things."

As the team embarks on a new season, Lawrence and his teammates are excited about starting a new journey towards the programs third national title in five seasons. If the Tigers are going to make that happen, they'll need to make the most of each day out on the practice fields.

"So we feel like we're back in the fight," Lawrence said. "It's just taking it day by day though. It's going to be a long off season, a lot of time to get ready. So just taking it one day at a time and really maximizing each day."