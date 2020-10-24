SI.com
AllClemson
Trevor Lawrence Says Tigers Energy Wasn't Where It Needed to Be

JP-Priester

This Clemson football team just might have learned a few things today about overcoming adversity. 

For the first time all season, the top-ranked Tigers explosive offense had issues making plays in the 47-21 win over Syracuse. For the better part of three quarters on Saturday, the Clemson offense just couldn't seem to get out of its own way. 

The Tigers were able to muster just 5.4 yards per play offensively against the Orange, their lowest output since the one point win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill last season. 

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the team just wasn't in the right place mentally early on, but was pleased with how the offense stuck with it and was able to pull away in that fourth quarter. However the junir signal caller also knows that the Tigers have to play better if they are to reach their full potential.

"I just think our energy wasn't what it needed to be at the beginning of the game," Lawrence said. "We picked it up and found a way to win, finished well, but definitely gonna have to play better down the stretch if we want to get to where we want to go."

Lawrence seemed a little off from the start. His accuracy just wasn't what it's been through the teams previous five games, he threw the first pick-six of his career just before halftime, and also had at least one more that should have been intercepted. 

Coming into today's game Lawrence had been completing 73% of his passes. On Saturday he connected on just 63%, and like a great leader he took full responsibility for it, saying he will learn from this performance. 

"I think it's obvious that we didn't play our best game, probably played our worst game to this this point, especially offensively," Lawrence said. "That starts with me I think. Didn't play the worst game of my career but just didn't play great."

"I was pretty inaccurate at times, missed four or five throws that I should make, would've kept some drives alive. A couple throws I didn't necessarily miss, but just a little high. Just didn't give our guys the best chance catch them. Ball placement wasn't great. You know, I'll take responsibility for that and go to work and get better."

