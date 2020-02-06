AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson Turns Attention To 2020 Season Prep

Brad Senkiw

Clemson wrapped up the longest season in school history about three weeks ago.

That 2019 campaign started in August. Preparation for 2020 gets started Feb. 12 with “All-in” drills. Then spring practice begins Feb. 26 and ends April 4 with the annual Orange and White spring game.

3N2A4636
Dabo SwinneySusan Lloyd/AllClemson.com

Whew. That’s not much rest of the Tigers.

“It’s kind of become our norm,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “We’re the last off (the field in January) and I don’t know if anybody is starting before (Feb. 26), but if we’re not the first we’re one of the first back on the field.

“I love that. We’re very blessed that we’ve had a lot of time to keep practicing, stay in basically football shape when you go as far as we did.”

The results speak for themselves. Despite a loss to LSU in the national championship game last month, Clemson has been to the title game four times and the College Football Playoff five times since the 2015 season.

Another quick turnaround really has become normal in Tiger Town.

This year, Swinney is excited about starting anew with another talented group. He acknowledged the roster could still change post-spring if some players decide to transfer after April 4.

But Clemson heads into this development phase with 42 juniors and seniors and 78 freshmen and sophomores.

Clemson brought in 15 early enrollees during practice for the LSU game, so all of them will go through spring drills.

44 ClemLouisville-2-50a
Coach Dabo SwinneySusan Lloyd/AllClemson.com

“We’ve got a lot of guys eager to get at it,” Swinney said. “And that’s what we’re going to do.”

Some veterans who won’t be as readily available because of health issues include rising senior DT Nyles Pinckney, who’s rehabbing an ankle injury he suffered late last season.

Swinney said he’ll know more about his rehab schedule in a few weeks. He missed all of last spring with an injury as well.

Rising sophomore cornerback Andrew Booth had to have a knee cleaned up, Swinney said, after the season. Swinney said Booth played through it last fall, but he’ll be back to full strength at some point this spring.

Swinney said offensive lineman Blake Vinson, who suffered a patella injury last fall might not be “cut loose” to scrimmage in spring ball, but he thinks Vinson will get “significant football work” in practice.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to get back into the groove of football,” Swinney said. “We’re hopeful.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Swinney Details Etienne's Decision to Return

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that the only thing that surprised him about running back Travis Etienne's decision to play another year at Clemson was their initial conversation on the subject of returning or going to the NFL.

Brad Senkiw

Dabo: We Believe This Is a Special Group

National signing day was without the drama and excitement of years past, as the Clemson Tigers' 2020 recruiting class of 24 signees was finished in December. But the lack of drama did not dampen the excitement of head coach Dabo Swinney.

Zach Lentz

Ranking Clemson's Last 10 Recruiting Classes

Clemson is getting this decade off to a great start with the No. 3 class nationally in 2020, but what about the previous 10 years? Here's a look at how each one stacked up, how impactful they were and what they accomplished.

Brad Senkiw

Meet Clemson's 2020 Recruiting Class

A full breakdown of the Clemson Tigers' 2020 recruiting class, complete with analysis from their position coach.

Zach Lentz

Breeland, Watkins Help Lead Chiefs To Super Bowl Win

Former Clemson players Sammy Watkins, Bashaud Breeland and Dorian O'Daniel win the NFL championship with Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami, Gardens, Fla.

Brad Senkiw

by

Dillon88

Clemson Will Miss QB Chase Brice

With Chase Brice transferring to Duke, Clemson will be without a teammate who set a strong example and without reliable backup quarterback entering the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

CB Spring Preview: Starting Spot Up For Grabs

There will be no shortage of competition at corner this spring, as Clemson looks to replace the recently departed AJ Terrell

JP-Priester

Clemson Basketball's Reward For Offensive Struggles—A Trip to Virginia

As a somewhat sadistic reward for Clemson's offensive woes, the Tigers now head back on the road to take on the Virginia Cavaliers who rank first in the ACC in scoring defense (50.7 points per game).

Zach Lentz

Clemson's Strider Returns 'Better In Every Way'

Clemson right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider had his 2019 season derailed before it ever began, but coming off of Tommy John surgery, the hard thrower is back with a new pitching arsenal and the desire to compete for the Tigers.

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson Receiver Sammy Watkins Finally Has a Big Ring

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins missed out on the Tigers' run of playoff appearances and national championships, but Sunday he earned the biggest prize in football.

Zach Lentz