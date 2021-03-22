Clemson Turns Page to Critical Spring Practices

Dabo Swinney and Clemson hit the practice field Monday for the first time in 10 days and fresh off of spring break Monday to make a final push before the April 3 spring game.

Clemson's has entered its most critical week of spring practice, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

The first part of spring was installation, fundamentals, technique, drills and competitive work. Now, it's time to see who can play. The Tigers hit the practice field Monday for the first time in 10 days and fresh off of spring break to make a final push before the April 3 spring game.

"The first nine (spring) practices were about what we do, how we do it why we do it," Swinney said. "These next six practices, five more from today, is about who can do it. And then what we got to do to go get better this summer...create the momentum and the confidence that you need going into August."

The Tigers will hold their second full scrimmage Friday along with scrimmage situations throughout the rest of the spring. The team met Sunday to get back into the swing of things, which Swinney sees as very beneficial.

In injury news, receiver Frank Ladson Jr. won't practice again in the next two weeks. He had surgery right before spring break to clean something up, Swinney said, but he'll be back in full for summer workouts.

Aside from other players who were already deemed out for the spring, Monday gave Swinney the best look he's had at his squad yet. That's impressive, considering Clemson didn't have any COVID-19 issues the first two days of testing.

"That's a real positive coming off spring break, so hopefully that'll continue," Swinney said."Probably had more guys today than we've had at any point, whether it be protocol or injury or whatever. So it was good to see you know, pretty much a full team out there."