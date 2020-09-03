After such a long, tumultuous break, many football players across the country are anxious to finally get back to playing the game they love. Count Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis among those beyond ready to get back on the field.

"I'm excited, and ready to go and play some football," Davis told the media on Monday.

Davis burst onto the scene as a freshman last season, starting 13 of the team's 15 games. He was the first true freshman to start a season opener at defensive tackle for Clemson since 1974.

He helped fill the void along the interior of the defensive line left by the departures of Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, logging 51 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and nine tackles for loss, earning himself second team All-ACC honors.

The kind of success Davis experienced in his first season is the kind that causes some younger players to get complacent. However, that isn't who Davis is, and he has spent the offseason focused on taking his game to another level.

"I always try and improve, I think I need to get better at a lot of things," Davis said. "From my technique, to my get-off, all of that. So, you know, just trying to improve all of that."

One thing Davis can look forward to in the coming season is having a little more help along the defensive front. The Tigers brought in a wealth of talent along the defensive line in the most recent recruiting class and so far Davis says those guys have been as good as advertised.

"You got Bryan (Bresee), Myles (Murphy), Tre (Williams), and Demonte (Capehart)," Davis said. "They have been improving throughout camp. They are really looking great out there. They really have that hard-hat mentality. They came in and are just hard workers. They are just freak athletes."

Young or old, experienced or inexperienced, one thing all of the Tigers defensive linemen have in common is the fact that they are going up against one of the better offensive lines in the country every day in practice. As the old saying goes, iron sharpens iron, and Davis says that is something that definitely applies in this instance.

"They are great, they are always great competition," Davis said. "We build on each other, everybody on the offensive line, they're all studs. We compete everyday. They really bring the best out of you."

