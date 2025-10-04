Clemson vs. UNC Injury Report: Tigers Will Miss Tar Heels Starting QB
The ACC established a new rule where teams had to establish a mandatory injury report 48 hours, 24 hours and two hours before the team's kickoff;. Ahead of the Clemson Tigers' Saturday matchup against North Carolina, a notable name will be out for the Tar Heels today.
North Carolina starting quarterback Gio Lopez is out for the noon kickoff today, meaning backup quarterback Max Johnson will start against Clemson.
Johnson is in his second year with the Tar Heels after playing his first four seasons split between LSU and Texas A&M. Last season, he suffered a season-ending injury from a broken femur in the team's opening game against Minnesota. He was granted an extra year of eligibility and will have an important opportunity for head coach Bill Belichick.
In his career, Johnson has thrown for over 6,000 yards and 49 touchdowns across six seasons with his three teams.
Lopez was named the team's starter in its opener against TCU, but has fought a lingering injury throughout North Carolina's bye week that had him questionable to play earlier this week. After being listed as "doubtful" on Friday, Belichick will pull the South Alabama transfer from playing against Clemson.
Head coach Dabo Swinney said that the Tigers were ready to face either quarterback; however, after watching tape and preparing scenarios for both of the quarterbacks, that's how fate ultimately unfolded. Johnson has relieved Lopez twice this season already in the team's four games.
As for the injury report on Clemson's end, nothing has changed since the Thursday injury report. The only notable name that is out for the contest is offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon, who will miss his second game of the season after coming back two weeks ago against Syracuse.
Otherwise, Clemson will be at full strength with hopes to pick up its first ACC contest of the season to gain momentum over the rest of the season. With chances of making the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff almost nearly impossible, the team will look to take at least five of its last eight games to continue its bowl game streak.
In addition, the matchup will put two of the most notable head coaches from the 21st century together. Belichick is looking for more success at the collegiate level after a 2-2 start to the season, while Swinney looks to put his Tigers in the right direction after the worst start of his tenure as Clemson's head coach.
Kickoff from Chapel Hill, North Carolina will occur at noon today, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.