Clemson 24 Virginia 10: Halftime Analysis

Through the first half, the Virginia Cavaliers seemed determined to have a better showing than they did against Clemson in last season's ACC Championship Game.

The top-ranked Tigers hadn't been tested much over the season's first two games against The Citadel and Wake Forest. However, that isn't the case tonight against a well-coached and disciplined Virginia Cavaliers team.

After one half of play, Clemson leads Virginia 24-10.

Halftime Analysis:

Big touchdown drive by the Cavaliers at the end of the half. The game was about to get away from them and now they are down only two scores and getting the ball to start the third quarter. It will be important for the Tigers to get a stop and to not let the Cavs get anymore momentum.

Trevor Lawrence has played well so far, throwing for more than 160 yards. He is taking what the defense gives him and hitting his check downs when necessary.

The Clemson offense had the ball twice in the final two minutes and came away with nothing to show for it. It is an area that they generally excel in, but tonight had some struggles executing.

Clemson has converted 7-11 on third downs while holding Virginia to just 3-8.

As the half wore on, Clemson was able to get the running game going. Travis Etienne is already more than halfway to the century mark on the night and has already hit a couple of career milestones. As a team, Clemson is averaging close to 4.5 yards per carry.

The much-maligned secondary has played exceptionally so far. Derion Kendrick has been fantastic in coverage and Andrew Booth Jr. has been good as well. Outside of the final drive, the Cavaliers are having trouble moving the ball through the air and the secondary is a big part of the reason why.

Amari Rodgers is showing exactly how good of a receiver he is. Two touchdown catches in that first half and both came on difficult plays. He has 5 catches and 47 yards in the first half.

The deeper we got into the half the more, the better the defensive front of Clemson started to play. Look for the Tigers to really start to dial up the pressure after Armstrong has had time to throw in the first half.

After forcing seven turnovers last weekend against Duke, it was Clemson that forced the first big turnover tonight when Nolan Turner picked off Brennan Armstrong late in the half. The Tigers would eventually turn that turnover into seven points and without it, this game is much closer.

