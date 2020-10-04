Clemson running back Travis Etienne joined Tim Tebow and Kenneth Dixon as the only players in FBS history to score a rushing or receiving touchdown in 38 career games.

Etienne set the new ACC mark as well with a 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter as he shook off a couple of defenders to turn a short-yardage attempt into a score.

Tebow, the Florida quarterback and the Heisman Trophy winner, set the record in 2009 while Dixon, who played running back at Louisiana Tech, tied in 2015.

Etienne began his illustrious touchdown-scoring career in the 2017 season opener against Kent State, and a rusher who's found paydirt 64 times (58 rushing) is one game away from an FBS record.

It's another record he'll likely own in a season that he didn't have to come back for as Etienne was eligible for the NFL draft but decided in the offseason to stay at Clemson. Then, some college stars around the country began opting out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.

But Etienne didn't go that route, instead opting to play in 2020 to add to his legacy and set himself up to be one of the most prolific running backs in college football.

“I wouldn’t have any regrets,” Etienne said earlier this year. “I definitely came back and got better on the field, off the field, mentally, physically, spiritually. I’ve learned so much more coming back and I was able to show my little brother and my family that there’s so much more to life than money.”