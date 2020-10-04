SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson's Etienne Ties FBS Touchdown Mark

Brad Senkiw

Clemson running back Travis Etienne joined Tim Tebow and Kenneth Dixon as the only players in FBS history to score a rushing or receiving touchdown in 38 career games. 

Etienne set the new ACC mark as well with a 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter as he shook off a couple of defenders to turn a short-yardage attempt into a score. 

Tebow, the Florida quarterback and the Heisman Trophy winner, set the record in 2009 while Dixon, who played running back at Louisiana Tech, tied in 2015. 

Etienne began his illustrious touchdown-scoring career in the 2017 season opener against Kent State, and a rusher who's found paydirt 64 times (58 rushing) is one game away from an FBS record. 

It's another record he'll likely own in a season that he didn't have to come back for as Etienne was eligible for the NFL draft but decided in the offseason to stay at Clemson. Then, some college stars around the country began opting out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns. 

But Etienne didn't go that route, instead opting to play in 2020 to add to his legacy and set himself up to be one of the most prolific running backs in college football. 

“I wouldn’t have any regrets,” Etienne said earlier this year. “I definitely came back and got better on the field, off the field, mentally, physically, spiritually. I’ve learned so much more coming back and I was able to show my little brother and my family that there’s so much more to life than money.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson 24 Virginia 10: Halftime Analysis

Through one half of action in Death Valley, the Virginia Cavaliers have been far more competitive than they were against the Tigers in last seasons ACC Championship Game, trailing Clemson 24-10.

JP-Priester

Roster Update: No. 1 Clemson Enters Virginia Game in Good Health

A healthy Clemson avoids any major or unforeseen absences for the No. 1 Tigers' against Virginia in Memorial Stadium. Only projected starters and defensive ends Justin Foster and Xavier Thomas are out, but that was expected.

Brad Senkiw

How to Watch and Listen Clemson vs. Virginia

The Saturday's home game in Death Valley will take place at a location, time and day of the week that have all been very kind to the Tigers in recent years

Zach Lentz

Demarkcus Bowman Reportedly Transferring to Florida

Former Clemson running back Demarkcus Bowman is reportedly planning to join Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

JP-Priester

Clemson DT looking forward to playing Virginia

Clemson defensive tackle, and Virginia native, Jordan Williams said he is looking forward to playing against UVA Saturday.

Travis Boland

Virginia at Clemson: Five Things to Watch For on Saturday

Clemson hosts Virginia this weekend as the top ranked Tigers look for their third straight win in a rematch of last seasons ACC Championship Game.

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence and Clemson Preparing for Well Coached Virginia Team

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence talks about the No. 1 Tigers upcoming ACC opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers in a rematch of last years ACC Championship Game

JP-Priester

Report: Former Tiger, Current Chiefs Defender Bashaud Breeland Pleads Guilty in S.C. Court

Former Clemson defensive back and current Kansas City Chiefs defender Bashaud Breeland avoided jail time after an April incident in which he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and public disorderly conduct, according to The Rock Hill Herald.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson TEs Looking To Make An Impact

Clemson sophomore tight end Davis Allen said the position group has worked hard to be more of a focal point in this year's offense. The group has nine catches through two games including a touchdown.

Travis Boland

AllClemson.com's Game Picks for Saturday, Oct. 3

Publisher Zach Lentz and deputy editor Brad Senkiw's picks for nearly every college football game this weekend.

Zach Lentz