Clemson Wide Receiver Receives Positive News After Suing NCAA For Extra Season
As the NCAA and its rules continue to defy logic, one Clemson Tigers wide receiver continues his saga for another year in the orange and white.
Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith sued the NCAA on Wednesday for an extra year of eligibility while seeking an injunction that would allow him to play an extra season of college football.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound receiver started four games this season, catching 24 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. His best game of the season came against Duke, when he hauled in six passes for 79 yards.
Back in November, the NCAA denied Smith’s initial request for one final season of eligibility.
According to the Post and Courier’s Jon Blau, Smith’s request was originally filed as a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, and ultimately denied by a Pickens County, South Carolina judge.
However, his application for a temporary injunction is set for a tentative hearing on Feb. 3. If granted, the injunction would allow him to continue participating in team-related activities while his lawsuit unfolds.
While the rejection may seem discouraging at first, the judge offered some promising words that hint at a different outcome moving forward.
“The NCAA’s denial appears arbitrary and capricious, consistent with judicial findings in other districts,” Judge Jessica Salvini said. “This order is necessary because of the immediate need to allow Mr. Smith to join his team for practices and roster planning, to prevent irreparable harm to his college and professional football career, and to allow him to effectuate his NIL and revenue-sharing opportunities.”
Earlier this month, the senior wideout announced that he had retained sports business lawyer Darren Heitner to assist in his pursuit of an additional year of eligibility.
Heitner has helped several college athletes in similar situations receive extra years of eligibility, including Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson. Benson spent the first two seasons of his college career at Hutchinson Community College, the same school Smith attended, before transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide and later the Florida State Seminoles.
After working with Heitner, Benson was able to receive a final season of eligibility to play at Oregon. Similar to Benson, Smith spent two seasons at Hutchinson before becoming a Tiger.
Last year, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia was granted an extra year of eligibility after the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a waiver that excluded a year of junior college experience from a player’s collegiate eligibility clock.
