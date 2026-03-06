Clemson WR Tristan Smith Suffers Injury in Spring Practice

Clemson Football's spring practice started nearly two weeks ago, and there's already been some injury news that's hit the wide receiver corps.

On Friday morning, Clemson wideout Tristan Smith disclosed on his Instagram story that he's recently suffered an injury and is set to undergo surgery next Tuesday. He didn't specify the injury, but it appears to be an ankle injury, as he's using a scooter on his right leg for mobility.

"Just another chapter in my book that God is writing for me," Smith said in his story. "Surgery on Tuesday and spirits are still high. Thank you God."

Smith should be back and healthy by the start of the season, but that will only matter if the NCAA gives him another year of football.

As most know, the 6-foot-5 deep threat began his collegiate career at the Junior College (JUCO) level, playing at Hutchinson Community College from 2022 to 2023. He then transferred to Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) of the FCS and had a breakout year, ultimately landing him in Death Valley this past season.

The season didn't go as planned for the Tigers or Smith, as the team finished with its worst record in 15 years while the newcomer tallied just 24 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown. He expected to gain an extra year of eligibility from his JUCO tenure, but the NCAA has not been receptive.

Despite the Division I Board of Directors approving a waiver last year — prompted by a lawsuit from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia — that excludes a season of junior college experience from a player's eligibility clock, Smith was denied for an extra year.

The action then led him to sue the NCAA for unjustly counting his two JUCO seasons against his clock eligibility.

It hasn't just been Smith, either, as this past Thursday, the NCAA appealed the preliminary injunction that a Mississippi state judge granted Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss last month, which gave him an extra year of eligibility.

Still, regarding Smith's case, the most recent updates we've received surrounding the situation are that he hired sports business lawyer, Darren Heitner, to represent him in early January, and that his court case has been moved back for a second time to June 8th, 2026, which he announced in late January.

At this point, who knows what will happen, but it's never good to see a case constantly pushed back, as it usually means there's a low chance it will work out for the player. However, you never know, as his lawyer isn't new to these types of cases.

"A year ago, we came close to taking legal action against the NCAA to secure an additional year of eligibility for Malik Benson," Heitner said. "Now, Benson is battling for a spot in the national championship with Oregon following an outstanding season."