Since becoming head coach at Clemson more than ten years ago, Dabo Swinney's program has developed quite the reputation when it comes to its wide receivers. The kind of reputation other programs can only envy.

Having guys like DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams, and Hunter Renfrow, among others, come through the program and have success at the next level, it is easy to see why they have the reputation they do. Soon, Tee Higgins' name can be added to that list.

When spring practice began this season, the Tigers started the process of finding someone to replace the production of Higgins, who led the team in receiving yards and touchdown catches last season.

Rising juniors Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers are both back, but Swinney knows some of the younger guys will need to step up. Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata have now both been in the program a year, and Swinney has been encouraged by their progress.

"Man, all those guys are better," Swinney said. "Joe and Frank, first of all, are just as I thought they would be. I thought they both had some moments last year."

After enrolling early last season and going through the spring, Ladson missed fall camp injured. However, the rising sophomore still got on the field for more than 250 snaps, catching nine passes, three being touchdown grabs, including one in his first career game in the opener against Georgia Tech.

"He literally, got back game week and that really set him back," Swinney said. "Took him a little while to kind of get better. He had some moments and learned. Had some great days in practice and things like that. He looks like a different guy. I love what I've seen out of him."

Ngata is another young receiver that showed flashes in his first season with the Tigers. He appeared in all 15 games in 2019, and had 17 catches for 240 yards. Heading into his second season, Swinney says the game has started to slow down for him.

"Then Joe was just ...," Swinney said. "He made big plays all year and physically he's pretty special. Now mentally, he's really caught up and technically, fundamentally, he's made a huge step. So pleased with him."

There is another receiver going into his second season, whose development Swinney has been extremely pleased with. After redshirting last season, Swinney thinks Brannon Spector is on the verge of making a contribution.

"Spector, I think he's got a chance to be just a super player," Swinney said. "I think he's going to have an unbelievable career. He's got four years to go and I think he can be one of those guys that can really do some great things."

The veteran among this group is fifth year senior Cornell Powell. With some he may be the forgotten man, but Swinney says he is putting in some of his best work this spring.

"Cornell is probably having his best practices," Swinney said. "I think he's leading us right now in catches, and he's doing a nice job this spring."

With spring practice now well underway, Swinney has been happy with what he's seen fro his receivers, and is optimistic about where they're headed.

"Just love what they're all about," Swinney said. "We've got a good group, a really good group."