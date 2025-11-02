Clemson Tigers WR Says Losing ‘Hurts the Same Every Time’ After Duke Collapse
This past Saturday, the Clemson Tigers suffered their fifth loss of the season to the Duke Blue Devils, losing 46-45. The last time a Dabo Swinney-led Clemson team had five losses was in his second year as head coach, when the team finished 6-7 in 2010.
Following the loss, Clemson standout receiver Antonio Williams spoke to the media, expressing his emotions about the outcome as he heads into the final four games of his Clemson career.
"No matter how much we lose, I just don't grow numb to it," Williams said emotionally. "It hurts the same every time. I love playing with these guys."
When asked about what head coach Dabo Swinney said in the locker room following the loss, the message was simple.
"We can't lose to Clemson. We have to learn how not to lose and go win. We're just making it easy for the opposing teams. We're not executing."
A major reason for the Tigers' struggles this season has been their inability to play complementary football. When the offense heats up, the defense cools off, and vice versa – a trend both players and coaches have acknowledged throughout the year.
Against the Blue Devils, Clemson's defense surrendered a season-high 439 total yards, including 361 through the air. Still, Williams keeps his focus on what he can control, staying locked in on his side of the ball while supporting the defense from afar.
"I just focus on offense. When the offense isn't playing well, I know the defense just focuses on defense," Williams expressed. "I can't control anything that goes on on that side of the ball, so I'm just trying to support those guys while keeping the offensive guys up too."
While the disappointing defensive performance set the tone for the day, the offensive side of the ball had its best game all year. With Bryant Wesco Jr. out for the season, senior wideout Antonio Williams stepped up and balled out, recording a season-high 10 catches for 142 yards and one touchdown. He also added on three rushes for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Looking ahead, the offensive mindset remains the same: come to practice every day and get after it.
"Do the same thing we've been doing at practice because there's not one day that we come and our record dictates how we practice, the enthusiasm or the joy that everybody around the team has," he stated. "We've had it since summer workouts and mat drills. A lot of it doesn't make sense, but it's not up to us for it to make sense; it's not our plan. We just have to keep attacking each day."
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik also played exceptionally well in his first game back, coming off a sprained ankle that he suffered against Boston College in Week 7, causing him to miss the contest versus SMU.
The senior signal caller completed 27-of-36 passes for a season-high 385 yards and two touchdowns. While the loss obviously hurts, fans and staff alike can remain optimistic about the offense as it heads into the final stretch of the season.
"I saw a guy battling out there for his team," Williams noted. "He's the best player we've got, and he put the team on his back no matter how he was feeling, he just played gritty. I can respect the hell out of him for that."
On fourth-and-10 with 49 seconds left in the game, Duke quarterback Darian Mensah threw an incomplete pass to Que'Sean Brown, with notable contact towards the end of the route. Watching the replay, most thought it was an offensive pass interference, which would've ultimately ended the game.
However, officials called defensive pass interference on Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell, with loud boos roaring throughout Death Valley. The controversial call extended the drive and allowed Duke to score a touchdown, followed by a game-winning two-point conversion.
"Coach Swinney said we could sit there and cry about it or not put ourselves in that position," Williams said bluntly. "Refs make bad calls too, so we can't have that dictate the game."