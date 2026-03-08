“Can’t Just Be a Fast Guy”: Clemson HC Dabo Swinney Says Transfer RB Is Buying In

The Clemson Tigers offense was an outlet without a current last year, failing to generate enough big plays to consistently pressure opposing defenses and become a balanced unit.

Instead of continuing to chug along a few yards at a time, Tigers transfer running back Chris Johnson Jr. has the explosive ability to reshape the identity of Clemson's offense heading into next season.

But ability doesn't guarantee production, and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Johnson had to learn that talent alone won't be enough. Still maintaining a slender, unassuming frame through three seasons of college, Swinney felt Johnson Jr. hadn't taken full advantage of his resources as a high-level Division I athlete with access to top-tier nutrition and training programs.

“When I first met him, I told him, ‘You don't look like a guy that’s serious about college,’” Swinney said. “And he’s really accepted that challenge.”

Since arriving at Clemson in January, Swinney said the speedster has already gained ten pounds and appears to be taking a new approach to the game.

"If he buys in, it will really accentuate the gifts that he has. I've been very encouraged with him. He's what we thought he would be," said Swinney. "He's explosive, he's fast, we can use him in a lot of ways. He has really bought in."

During his redshirt sophomore season at SMU, the South Florida native totaled 479 yards and four touchdowns while averaging the fourth-most yards per carry (min.50 carries) with 7.1 yards per carry last season

Even though his rushing totals don’t scream workhorse, his ability to rip off long runs could make him a momentum changer when Clemson’s offense needs a spark. The 6-foot, 185 pound back is a former high school state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash, allowing him to take advantage on the smallest crease and turn it into an explosive play.

His best game of the season came against California, when he rushed ten times for 128 yards while breaking away for a 54-yard touchdown.

CHRIS JOHNSON Jr. !!!



SMU takes its first lead of the night thanks to a 54-yard run from Johnson.



Much needed answer from the Mustang offense. @SMUMustangsOn3 pic.twitter.com/4S8cVU4BZx — Dean Ralsky (@DeanRalsky) November 30, 2025

Former starter Adam Randall will be entering the NFL Draft, leaving rising sophomore Gideon Davidson as Johnson Jr.'s primary competition for carries next season.

With the opportunity to take over as a featured back for his final two collegiate seasons, the redshirt junior said he trusts the Tigers' coaching staff will keep pushing him to reach his full potential.

"Coach Swinney knows what I’m capable of and he knows what I bring to the table,” Johnson said. “He just wants to see me at my best.”