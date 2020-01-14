ClemsonMaven
Clemson Without Starting Defensive Tackle

Zach Lentz

Starting defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney was questionable entering the College Football Playoff National Championship, however it appears that the questionable tag has been removed and he will be unable to play.

"Nyles, we're hopeful, but if he plays, he'll be limited. He's still battling an ankle," Swinney said.

However, when the Tigers entered the field for warmups prior to their game against No. 1 LSU, Pinckney did not participate with the team and was in a jersey and sweats.

Pinckney was a third-team All-ACC selection who entered bowl season credited with 27 tackles (4.0 for loss), one sack and a fumble recovery in 361 snaps over 13 games (12 starts).

