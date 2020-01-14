Clemson Without Starting Defensive Tackle

Starting defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney was questionable entering the College Football Playoff National Championship, however it appears that the questionable tag has been removed and he will be unable to play.

Head coach Dabo Swinney hinted to the media Sunday that the Tigers are not fully h.

"Nyles, we're hopeful, but if he plays, he'll be limited. He's still battling an ankle," Swinney said.

However, when the Tigers entered the field for warmups prior to their game against No. 1 LSU, Pinckney did not participate with the team and was in a jersey and sweats.

Pinckney was a third-team All-ACC selection who entered bowl season credited with 27 tackles (4.0 for loss), one sack and a fumble recovery in 361 snaps over 13 games (12 starts).