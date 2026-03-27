Clemson WR Tyler Brown Finding Rhythm in Chad Morris’ Tempo-Style Offense

New offensive coordinator Chad Morris has brought a new gear to the Clemson Tigers’ offense already, and the veterans on the team are seeing it.

Just ask redshirt junior Tyler Brown, who needed to pick up his endurance throughout the spring practice session, which began in late February. However, speaking to the media on Thursday night, he thinks that he’s picked up the pace.

At first, though, it wasn’t the case.

“It’s just faster football, man,” Brown said. “You know, explosiveness, so we definitely have gained our lungs as we went along. So, the first day, we were slugging a little bit, but I feel like, as a team and as an offense, we’ve adjusted very well this spring.”

The Greenville, South Carolina, native brought up an important note when talking about being a key returner from previous seasons: the different scheme. Brown said that every player is still learning “the base level” of the offense. Morris did say earlier this week that it would take until the summer for everybody to learn the offense, meaning the receiver can’t be a leader with the plays just yet.

So, Brown has just done this in other ways, especially mentally.

“Just learning to learn, lead in different ways,” he said. “Just keeping the guys’ heads up and, you know, there’ll be walls that they hit that I've got to push them through. Just trying to lead in different ways.”

Three seasons ago, Brown led the team in receiving yards as a freshman in 2023, finishing with 531 yards and 52 receptions, being the fifth freshman to lead the Tigers in receiving since 2010. Since that season, injuries and falling in the depth chart have hurt his numbers. That’s due to change in 2026.

With the departure of long-time starter Antonio Williams to the NFL Draft, Brown can use his slot ability to bring back the numbers of old. He’s been “hungry” to get back, and he’s shown that throughout the spring.

“I’m hungry. I’m still hungry. I was hungry when I was playing, you know? I just love football, man,” he said. “I’m just ready to get out there and help my teammates as best as I can.”

Earlier this week, Morris also called him a standout from the last several weeks as well, cementing his case.

“Tyler has taken just about every rep and, you know, being intentional with how he practices,” the offensive coordinator said. “I’ve been pleased watching him with that.”

As Clemson heads into the spring game on Saturday, the team is “treating it like a real game.” With not much time to prepare for a game environment ahead of the season, Brown wants to make the most of the opportunity from the time he spends in front of the Tiger fanbase this weekend.

He now has the endurance to shine, and he’s looking to do so.

“Just like I said, just getting my lungs under me, getting my legs under me, adjusting to this fast pace, and I feel like we’ve just all grown as an offense this whole spring,” Brown said, “and I’m just ready to get after it with my guys.”