Clemson Running Back Making Big Strides Over Spring Practices

With the departure of starter Adam Randall, the running back room is looking for its new starter, and a player has emerged from the group over the spring.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday evening, offensive coordinator Chad Morris mentioned some names that he believed were taking big steps over the course of the several spring practices for the Tigers over February and March. Within the few names mentioned, one tailback was talked about in depth.

Bursting onto the scene towards the end of the season, rising sophomore Gideon Davidson was the player, and Morris has been pleased with his progress.

“I think Gideon’s had a really good spring,” Morris said. “I really do. I think Gideon’s had a really solid spring. I mean, runs hard.”

Another back that he mentioned on Wednesday was SMU transfer Chris Johnson Jr. On Monday, the media was able to see a portion of the Tigers’ practice and Johnson erupted out of the backfield for a carry of over 10 yards. He was also featured as a pass-catching back on a play as well.

Morris acknowledged that the two running backs were different in their own ways, being different in speed and elusiveness. However, the offensive coordinator doubled down on Davidson, saying that he “has really stood out.”

“Gideon, to me, has stood out as much as anybody, but they’ve all gotten quality reps,” he said. “They’ve all grown, and, you know, I think that it’s getting guys back healthy has been key at that position.”

Multiple running backs will be used from the room next season, but as both Morris and head coach Dabo Swinney have touched on, it will be staying healthy will be the main goal. Jay Haynes and Jarvis Green have returned from season-long injuries, meaning there’s more competition within the room going into this season.

In a limited time in 2025, Davidson finished with 260 yards on 60 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per carry in his freshman season. He also finished with 93 receiving yards off of 11 catches, being a rising star within the Clemson backfield.

While Davidson stood out the most this spring, there’s a practice period that will be more important: fall camp.

“I think we got a room full of running backs that have had a good spring and, you know, they’ve got to have a great summer, just like everybody else does,” Morris said.

Other standouts that he mentioned, along with Davidson and Johnson, were wide receivers Tyler Brown and Gordon Sellars III. Brown has multiple years under his belt at Clemson, and Morris “has been pleased” with his production. Sellars, a freshman, has seen growing pains from his inexperience, but the Tigers’ offensive coordinator said that he “has flashed” over the practice periods.

However, with the running back room currently fighting for a starting position, some positive words from Morris about his sophomore tailback could make him a frontrunner candidate to take the job going into Sept. 5 against LSU.

Clemson fans will have the opportunity to watch Davidson and the rest of the running backs in the Tigers’ spring game this Saturday, which will take place at Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m. Entry is free to the public.