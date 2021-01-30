Clemson's Powell, Rodgers Taking Advantage of Ultimate Job Interview at Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl week for Clemson receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell has been a win-win situation, and it needed to be with no NFL combine this year.

Since 1985, the NFL Scouting Combine has been a staple of the offseason.

The draft's precursor has grown in popularity to the point that the NFL Network broadcasts the event also known as the "underwear Olympics" that are watched by viewers all over the world.

There's something about shuttle drills and 40-yard dashes that are strangely captivating, but there's also a clear purpose for the event. NFL teams, with their scouts, coaches and executives, descend upon Indianapolis every year to evaluate the best pro prospects and began their decision-making for the April draft.

Former college players showcase their talents and prove they belong, even though there's no actual football played or pads worn by anybody. This year, however, will be different.

There will be no in-person workouts in Indy this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence won't be front and center in primetime throwing to Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Clemson running back Travis Etienne won't wow a national audience with a blazing 40 time like Isaiah Simmons did a year ago.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Instead, those things will have to take place on Clemson's campus during the school's annual pro day. That's when NFL teams will get an up-close look at the Tigers' top prospects and draft hopefuls. Interviews and mental evaluations between payers and teams will all take place via Zoom calls.

For Lawrence and Etienne, that's not a huge deal. They're both highly regarded. Lawrence doesn't have to throw a single pass to be the first overall selection. Etienne proved his versatility and acumen by changing the record books.

They are more the exception, however, than the rule. A different pair of former Clemson players have been solely focused this week on showing NFL teams exactly what their value is at the next level with big performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell are both slated to participate in Saturday's 1:30 p.m. exhibition game on NFL Network, but the entire week has been the ultimate job interview.

Neither of these Tigers is going to have their names called during the first round of the NFL draft. The combine wouldn't have changed that, but both likely would've been invited to help their stock.

Instead, the Senior Bowl serves as their best chance to make lasting impressions with potential employers. Pro day will be comfortable and quiet. There won't be thousands in attendance and millions watching on TV like with the combine.

The Senior Bowl experience has given them some of that pressure, and being able to put on pads to compete against and be compared to other high-level players is a great way to stand out to execs and scouts.

By many accounts, Powell and Rodgers have taken full advantage of this opportunity. Powell wasn't on anyone's draft radar eight months ago. Combined with a breakout final college season and a good showing in Mobile, he has draft pundits talking about him as a third- or fourth-round selection.

Rodgers also had his best season in his last with the Tigers, and at worst he's solidified his pro potential at the next level. In some ways, he's probably enhanced it this week.

It's been a win-win situation for Powell and Rodgers, and it needed to be. Opportunities are few and far between when you get out of college, but these two receivers are putting themselves in a position to earn solid jobs in the NFL.