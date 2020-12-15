Clemson WR's Approaching Rematch Against Notre Dame With Fresh Eyes

Despite having plenty of success against the Notre Dame secondary in the 47-40 double overtime loss earlier in the season, Cornell Powell says the Clemson receivers still have to start all over when it comes preparation for the rematch in the ACC Championship Game.

After the night Cornell Powell had against Notre Dame the first time around, no one could fault the Clemson receiver if he was more than looking forward to the rematch in the ACC Championship Game.

Powell had a very productive night in the Tigers 47-40 double overtime loss, reeling in 6 catches for 161 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. He also had a big 15-yard catch late in the fourth quarter, setting up a Clemson go-ahead touchdown.

Powell wasn't the only receiver to have a productive game in South Bend. Amari Rodgers also had a big night, catching 8 passes for 134 yards.

However, Powell says that game is in the past and the fact that they were able to have some success against the Notre Dame secondary the first time around has no relevance in how they prepare for the rematch, nor does it give them any kind of advantage.

"You can't go in there with the mindset that I did this or I did that, and he's going to do this, he's going to do that," Powell said. "Stats, touchdown catches, they don't roll over from week to week. So you have to go back and visit film and study it and get to know your opponent. Start from fresh all over again and go in with the mindset that you're trying to dominate, so there's really no advantage."

Powell says the Tigers will approach the rematch like they would any other game, especially now that there is more film on the Fighting Irish to study.

"Every week you have to prepare and get better." Powell said. "You know, we've played a couple games since Notre Dame, and they've played a couple games, so you have to go back to the drawing board and start fresh."

