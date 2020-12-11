Despite Success, Powell and Tigers Taking Nothing for Granted

Clemson heads to Charlotte looking for their sixth consecutive ACC Championship and despite the success, wide receiver Cornell Powell says he has learned to never take anything for granted.

Cornell Powell has been a member of the Tigers past four ACC Championship teams.

Being a part of so many different teams has given the fifth year wideout a unique perspective on Clemson's run of success. He says that while he has a pretty good appreciation now of what the program has accomplished, it might be a few years before he has a full appreciation for it.

"I definitely appreciate it now," Powell said. "All the guys that I've grinded with over the past five years and getting to that moment, I know all the work that we put in. But definitely, after my time here is done and I look back on it, and we have a reunion or something like that, it is definitely going to mean more. It's going to be way more special. I was able to be a part of one of the greatest decades and clubs in history so you know, just never take it for granted."

Clemson's 45-10 win over Virginia Tech over the weekend clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game opposite Notre Dame on December 19. The Tigers will head to Charlotte looking to win a sixth straight league title.

Having been a part of four teams that have won a conference title has provided Powell with a number of memorable moments and he is hoping to add to those in two weeks. Although the veteran wideout says that if he had to choose a favorite memory right now, it would be the Tigers 38-3 win over Miami in 2017.

"The best memory would probably be after we beat Miami, with Kelly (Bryant)," Powell said. "Going into that game they was probably one or two (nationally) in turnovers, they had a big turnover chain thing going on and we went out there we shut them down. We dominated. We quieted all the noise and we're in the locker room, and we cut the chain. I think that was pretty dope."