Clemson XFL Week 2 Recap

Connor Watson

Three Clemson players played their second game in the XFL this weekend. Former Clemson Football graduates Corey Crawford, Isaiah Battle, and Tavaris Barnes 

Tavaris Barnes: DC Defenders

Final Score: 27-0, Defenders over Guardians

Barnes turned it around this week against the NY Guardians, tallying one tackle, half a sack, and a tackle for a loss of 5 yards. After a week of not putting up any numbers, he had himself a solid game in hopes of earning more time on the field next week. The Defender defense dominated this game all around. 

The D.C. Defenders beat the NY Guardians 27-0. The Defenders moved to 2-0, at the top of the East, while the Guardians dropped to 1-1 and third in the Eastern Conference. 

Next Week: DC Defenders vs LA Wildcats, Sunday Feb. 23rd, 6pm on FS1

Isaiah Battle: Seattle Dragons

Final Score: 17-9, Dragons over Vipers

Battle and the Seattle Dragons won their matchup this week against the Tampa Bay Vipers. After putting up great yards in week one, the Dragons slowed down a bit this week, totaling only 199 yards. Although they did get the win, the offense wasn't as explosive as the week before. 

The Seattle Dragons moved up to 1-1, second in the Western Conference. The Vipers take another loss, as they dropped down to the bottom of the East. 

 Next Week: Seattle Dragons vs Dallas Renegades, Saturday Feb. 22nd, 5pm on FOX.

Corey Crawford: Houston Roughnecks

Final Score: 28-24, Roughnecks over Battlehawks

After a solid first week, he put up another good week on defense. He totaled two tackles and one assisted tackle. The defense gave up 18 points to the St. Louis Battlehawks but managed to come away with the win. They gave up 326 yards to the St. Louis offense, but were able to score when it was necessary to win. 

The Roughnecks moved to 2-0, on top of the Western Conference. St. Louis dropped to 1-1, 2nd in the Eastern Conference. 

Next Week: Houston Roughnecks vs TB Vipers, Saturday Feb. 22nd, 2pm on ABC. 

