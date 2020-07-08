Clemson's 10 Best: Top Defensive Backs in Program History

Moving right along in AllClemson.com's "Clemson's 10 Best" series, today's list focuses on defensive backs and is spearheaded by a beloved former Tiger and NFL Hall of Famer.

With the rise of the spread offense and its popularity across college football, the defensive back position is becoming increasingly more important as defensive coordinators look to match three, four or even five receiver sets while not making a sacrifice elsewhere on the field. Today's installment of Clemson's 10 Best reflects on the all-important defensive back position.

10. Tye Hill 2002-2005

Hill was a threat on both sides of the ball, beginning his career at running back before moving across the field to cornerback. He was also an ACC 60 Meter Dash champion in the 2004 Track and Field Championships. In 2005, he was a consensus All-American and finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and posted 54 stops while earning the reputation as a lockdown corner. Hill was selected 15th overall by the St. Louis (Los Angeles) Rams.

9. Dexter Davis (1988-1990)

Davis tallied 127 tackles and 10 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) through his career as a Tiger. He received All-ACC honors in 1989 and 1990. In 1990, Davis led the ACC in interceptions with six in addition to 36 stops on the year. He went on to play six years in the NFL.

8. Justin Miller (2001-2004)

Miller was a quality defensive back and also proved to be dangerous in the return game for the Tigers. He was an All-American and three-year starter for Clemson and tallied 52 and 54 tackles his junior and senior seasons, respectively. Miller had eight interceptions as a freshman and finished with 13 for his career. He is remembered for his NCAA record-setting performance in 2004's 41-22 road loss to Flordia State where he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and finished the day with 282 return yards.

7. A.J. Terrell (2017-2019)

Terrell finished his career credited with 107 tackles, 20 pass breakups, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles over 1,827 snaps. He started 30 times out of his 44 career games. He started his final two seasons for the Tigers, helping lead a defense that went 29-1. Terrell's 44-yard interception return touchdown set the tone for the Tigers' 44-16 rout over Alabama in the 2019 College Football National Championship.

6. DeAndre McDaniel (2007-2010)

McDaniel was a first-team All-American in 2009 becoming the first defensive back to earn the honor since Tye Hill in 2005. As a senior, he posted 75 tackles and four interceptions. He recorded 11 career interceptions. In addition to a 28-yard fumble return in the 2008 Gator Bowl against Nebraska, McDaniel is also remembered for his 2009 bone-crushing hit on Christian Ponder after a 27-yard interception return late in the game against the Seminoles.

5. Jayron Kearse (2013-2015)

Kearse, a 2015 first-team All-America, was responsible for 164 career tackles, three sacks, six interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery at Clemson through 1,142 snaps. He started 15 out of his 25 games played. As a junior, he posted 41 tackles before declaring for the NFL draft following the 2016 National Championship loss to Alabama.

4. Mackensie Alexander (2014-2015)

Alexander was a lockdown corner and while he never recorded an interception in his two years as a Tiger, there's a good reason for it--quarterbacks avoided his side of the field. Alexander didn't give up a single touchdown during his final 25 games. Through his career, he tallied 52 stops and broke up 12 passes.

3. Donnell Woolford (1985-1988)

Woolford notched 10 interceptions as a Tiger and was awarded first-team All-American honors in 1987 and 1988. He had a team-best 15 pass broken up during his final two seasons. Clemson was 28-6-2 during his time as a Tiger and guided the orange and white to an ACC Championship three-peat from 1986-1988 en route to a pair of first-team All-ACC recognitions.

2. Terry Kinard (1978-1982)

Kinard had no shortage of accolades as the first Clemson player to be named a unanimous All-American. He was the first two-time All American defensive back for the Tigers. In his collegiate career, he recorded 17 interceptions (school record), 30 pass breakups, and 292 tackles. He anchored a defense that went 12-0 in 1981 capturing the school’s first national championship.

1. Brian Dawkins (1992-1995)

Dawkins is without question in the conversation for the best player in program history. Before becoming the program's first Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dawkins tallied 247 tackles and 11 interceptions as a Tiger. He was a three-year starter and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 1995. As a senior, he set a school record with three interceptions in a single quarter against Duke. He went on to play 16 seasons in the NFL. Clemson named Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award in his honor.