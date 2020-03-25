Clemson's Amari Rodgers Reflects On Being Year Removed From Knee Injury

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers is officially one year removed from tearing his ACL.

The rising senior suffered the knee injury last March during spring practice, but he returned to the field by Week 2 of the 2019 season.

Rodgers, who said Wednesday he "wouldn't change anything," went through a dogged rehab process, determined to return as quickly as possible. His best game last fall came in his second game back from injury. Rodgers caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including a short pass that turned into an 87-yard score.

Rodgers finished the season third on the team with 30 catches for 426 yards. He tied running back Travis Etienne for third with four receiving touchdowns.

Rodgers decided before the 2019 campaign was over that he'd return for his senior season and not enter the NFL draft. The Knoxville, Tenn., native entered Clemson's shortened spring feeling stronger than ever and didn't require a knee brace any longer. The coaching staff is planning to use Rodgers more in the offense in 2020, which is something the Tigers will need to maximize their potential and help replace the production of Tee Higgins.

Rodgers had 55 catches for 575 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018. The son of former Tennessee quarterback and current assistant coach Tee Martin, Rodgers is also Clemson's primary punt returner.