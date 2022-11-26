Clemson’s Barrett Carter: ‘We want (Gamecocks) to be on their A-game’

CLEMSON, S.C. — South Carolina comes into Saturday’s rivalry game with No. 8 Clemson riding high following their 63-38 victory over then No. 5 Tennessee.

This is not the first time the Gamecocks got a big win prior to playing the Tigers. Last year, they took down Auburn the week before and also had a recent rout of Florida before the Tigers shut them out 30-0 in Columbia.

In 2017, South Carolina was crowing following another win over Florida and a two-game win streak prior to the Clemson game. The Tigers beat the Gamecocks 34-10 in Columbia.

In 2014, the year Clemson began its current seven-game win streak in the series, South Carolina again had a two-game win streak, which included another win over Florida and was playing with a lot of confidence. Deshaun Watson and the Tigers ended the Gamecocks’ five-game grip on the series with a 35-17 victory at Death Valley.

History shows, the two rivals have been at this crossroad before. The Gamecocks are feeling great, are playing loose and their fans are crowing.

Clemson (10-1) will be waiting at Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a noon kickoff.

“Their quarterback looked really good. That is probably the best game he has played all year,” Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter said. “They looked explosive. They have a lot of good backs, good receivers, experience O-Line.

“They just looked like they were connecting on all levels. We are just going to try to put that to an end.”

South Carolina (7-4) racked up 606 yards against a Tennessee defense that ranks 12th in the SEC and 100th overall at the national level. But nonetheless, the Gamecocks scored 63 points on what was then a College Football Playoff Contender.

“We want their best game. We want them to be on their A-game because we are going to be on our A-game. We want their best game,” Carter said.

USC quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns on 30-of-37 passes with no interceptions. Prior to the Tennessee game, the Oklahoma transfer was averaging just over 200 yards per game and had eight touchdowns to nine interceptions.

What was the difference against the Volunteers?

“I think it was just better execution. He looked very comfortable,” Carter said. “So, I think that is going to be an emphasis. Basically, just try to make it as stressful as we can because when he is comfortable, he is very dangerous.

“So, I think that is going to be an emphasis. Make him uncomfortable and see if we can get the ball out of his hands (quickly).”

Or sack him.

The Tigers have produced nine sacks in the last two games, and 15 in the last four.

After Clemson was physically dominated at Notre Dame, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin told his players they were going to go on the attack and were going to be more physical and more aggressive.

The result has been back-to-back dominating performances in wins over Louisville and Miami. As impressive as South Carolina’s offensive performance was against Tennessee, Clemson’s defensive effort against the Hurricanes was equally as impressive.

The Tigers held Miami to 98 total yards. The Hurricanes had just eight total yards and one first down in the first half.

“Whatever plays he is calling, I am just like, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s get after them.’ Whatever that may be,” Carter said. “I have been loving everything about the play calling and all that stuff. It’s been great.”

