    • November 26, 2021
    November 26, 2021

Clemson's Bruise Brothers Look to Finish Careers Unbeaten Against Rival Gamecocks
    Clemson's Bruise Brothers Look to Finish Careers Unbeaten Against Rival Gamecocks

    Linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector look to finish their Clemson careers without ever having suffered a loss to the rival Gamecocks.
    Jason Priester All Clemson

    Linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector look to finish their Clemson careers without ever having suffered a loss to the rival Gamecocks.

    James Skalski and Baylon Spector are preparing to play the final regular-season game of their collegiate careers. 

    Doing so, on the road against the rival Gamecocks, in the hostile environment of Williams Brice Stadium, is exactly how Clemson's linebacker duo, also known as the "Bruise Brothers" prefer it.

    “I’m happy the game’s at 7:30, I’m happy,” Skalski said. “As hostile as you can get. We want it that way. That’s the most enjoyable, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what college football’s about. You don’t want half the people there and it quiet. You want as much energy as possible. You feed off of that as a player. You want that.”

    The quarterback of the Clemson defense leads the Tigers in tackles (91) and is looking to finish up his career a perfect 5-0 against South Carolina. The super senior is looking forward to having one more opportunity to play in front of the raucous Gamecock crowd.

    "It’s up there,” Skalski said. “I mean that place, they’re throwing whatever they can at you. They’ve got the (Sandstorm) going and the towels swinging. It’s a great place to go play. They do a great job over there creating a great environment. So anyone who is fortunate enough to play college football knows it’s a great atmosphere.”

    Spector, who is second on the team in tackles (78), is also looking to finish his career perfect against South Carolina. The fifth year senior heads into his final regular-season matchup with the same mindset as Skalski, and just like his Bruise Brother, he wouldn't choose any other road venue to cap off the final regular season game of his career.

    “It’s probably one of the most hostile environments in college football, especially for this rivalry game,” Spector said. “So you go into it looking forward to it, knowing they’re going to bring everything they can. The fans are going to be great. They’re gonna be awesome, cheering, screaming, yelling. Hostile environments are good for away teams as well. You go into it knowing their mentality and what we’ve gotta bring.”

    IMG_4900

