Clemson’s Cade Klubnik: ‘DJ Has Done Nothing Right Now to Not Be the Starter’

CLEMSON, S.C. — When spring practice came to an end this past April, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was adamant that DJ Uiagalelei was his starting quarterback.

On Sunday, as he spoke to the media for the first time since arriving on campus back in January, freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik agreed with his head coach.

“DJ has done nothing right now to not be the starter. He deserves that hundred present,” Klubnik said from the Pavilion at the Madren Center in Clemson. “He has had a heck of a spring and a heck of a summer. My wish is for him is that he goes out and balls out this year.”

Klubnik joined the rest of Clemson’s freshmen class for an event put on by Dear Old Clemson, a collective that compensates Clemson’s Student Athletes in events and promotions for their name, image, and likeness.

“DJ had a heck of spring and a heck of a summer. He is an amazing player and an amazing guy,” Klubnik said. “It has been awesome to learn from him. Our relationship has grown a ton. It has been really cool. He is definitely a really good mentor.”

Many expect Klubnik to battle Uiagalelei for the starting job this year, especially after Uiagalelei’s performance in 2022. He completed just 55.6 percent of his passes last year while throwing nine touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He threw for just 2,246 yards, though his lack of putting up big numbers was not entirely his fault.

Clemson’s receiving corps was depleted by injuries last year, plus his pass catchers frequently dropped passes. Swinney took up for his quarterback, saying the Tigers were not good around him.

Uiagalelei was also overweight, playing at 260 pounds last year, which he and the coaches felt led to his injuries and hurt his overall production. In the spring, he lost 20 pounds and played much better overall, according to the coaching staff.

During ACC Football Kickoff this past week, Uiagalelei said he has lost 35 pounds since the end of last season to now. As for Klubnik, he is looking forward to competing with Uiagalelei and the rest of the quarterback room when fall camp begins on Aug. 5.

“I feel like I have come very far this summer,” he said. “Spring ball feels like you are in a tornado every single day. You get spit out and then there is a new tornado. But it has kind of calmed down. It has been fun to relax and get into the groove of things. Just continuing to master the offense.”

This summer has been a huge learning curve for Klubnik. He is learning the offense, but more will come when camp begins. As of right now, Klubnik does not know what the plan for him this season will be or if there will be a certain package for him to get him on the field if Uiagalelei is indeed the starter.

However, whatever it is, the freshman is excited about the upcoming season.

“It gives me goose bumps,” he said. “I grew up loving football. I grew up dreaming of playing college football. I am just so excited.”