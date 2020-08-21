SI.com
No Football Positives in Clemson's Latest COVID-19 Testing

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson Athletics held its latest round of COVID-19 surveillance screening of student-athletes and staff on Monday and Tuesday, with a total of five positive results in 461 tests, a 1.1 percent positive rate. There were no positive results among fall-sport student-athletes, including football.

Since June 1, Clemson athletics student-athletes and staff have undergone 1,513 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 60 individuals testing positive (4.0 percent positive) and no hospitalizations.

Clemson has one positive result among football student-athletes since July 10. Clemson’s fall sport programs have begun weekly screening protocols, as outlined by the ACC and NCAA recommendations.

As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing. 

