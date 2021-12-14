Clemson's Dabo Swinney Serves as 'Great Mentor' to Cheez-It Bowl Foe, Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell

Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Iowa State's Matt Campbell, who share a friendship, square off in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando.

A path-crossing meeting at between the two head coaches in the Cheez-It Bowl has led to a long-lasting relationship.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he ran into Iowa State's Matt Campbell at an airport, and mutual respect was formed.

"I don't know if he remembers that, but I do," Swinney said. "Just was immediately kind of struck with his authenticity, who he is, and I've admired what he's done at a place where it's not easy to go do what he's done. He's built an incredible culture there."

The head coaches square off on Dec. 29 at 5:45 p.m. in Orlando both looking to prove something, but it's not to each other. Swinney and Campbell have built a friendship over the years.

"I've got a lot of respect for Coach Campbell," Swinney said. "Had a chance to meet him. They actually came down here to Clemson. I had him speak at our clinic and had a chance to visit with him on a personal level, just to collaborate with him over the years. What an unbelievable job he has done at Iowa State."

That trip left a lasting impression on Campbell as well.

"Coach Swinney has been a great resource for me," Campbell said. "A couple of years ago, I had the opportunity to go down to Clemson, and I think probably for a young coach that I am, I think you're always searching for people in our profession that are doing it the right way and they're leading from the heart.

"I think for me it was a transformational experience for myself because of what I saw when I got to Clemson, how I think the kindness and the care and the love and the passion that Coach (Swinney) led with and continues to lead with, and I think that was a huge eye-opening experience of, man, you can lead a football program the right way."

Swinney has won two national titles and has taken Clemson to the College Football Playoff six times. With a Cheez-It Bowl win, Swinney can notch a 10-win season for the 11th consecutive year.

Campbell has done a lot of that in his own right, which is why Swinney has admired his bowl counterpart's career. In the 10 seasons, before Campbell arrived, the Cyclones went through three coaches, won just 41 games and went to three bowl games. Campbell has led Iowa State to five consecutive bowls and gone 32-19 overall the last five seasons.

"Just an incredibly bright coach, a guy that I think really loves the players and is very serious about certainly winning, but winning in a way that really builds great men through the process," Swinney said.

Ever since Campbell's visit to Clemson, the two coaches talk and swap texts, Swinney said.

"I would just say for me he's been from afar a great mentor," Campbell said. "Certainly the time that he's given to me throughout my own career, I've been greatly appreciative of."

FanDuel Sportsbook had just the moneyline offered at -110.

Matt Campbell Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

