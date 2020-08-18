SI.com
AllClemson
Etienne Focused on Being the Best

Christopher Hall

Clemson running back Travis Etienne raised eyebrows when he announced he would return for his senior season in Tiger Town. Throughout all the noise and uncertainty this offseason, he remains committed to playing this fall and doing his best to improve his game and teach those around him. 

"My biggest focus this summer was just to become a pro at my position and being able to help teach my position," Etienne said. "Being able to articulate the things I see within the field and talk to people about in football in a way that they'll understand." 

The Heisman Trophy and Doak Walker watch list candidate said he wants to just continue growing in his knowledge of the game and improving his football IQ this season. 

Taking on the true definition of a team player and leader on the field, Etienne said he is working to make everyone around him better. 

"I just want to be able to coach someone no matter where they are in their football career," Etienne said. 

Etienne is considered to be among the top draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft and enters his senior campaign with 4,038 yards in his career and has led Clemson in rushing the past three seasons. The school's all-time leading rusher will begin the 2020 season 2,466 yards shy of C.J. Spiller's ACC career all-purpose yard mark of 7,588.

Football

