Clemson’s New DC Reiterates He Isn't Looking To Become Head Coach Again
Clemson made a major splash by hiring Tom Allen away from Penn State to become their new defensive coordinator.
This came on the heels of Dabo Swinney deciding to move on from previous DC Wes Goodwin, who had served in that role since 2022.
It was clear something needed to change on that front.
The Tigers were no longer one of the premier defensive units in the country following Brent Venables leaving to become the head coach at Oklahoma, and with them looking like a championship contender on paper heading into next season, ensuring they had the right person to lead the defense became paramount.
So, Clemson landed Allen, a long-time coach who spent one year with the Nittany Lions following being fired as the head coach of Indiana.
Concerns coaches always have whenever they bring in new members to their staff is if they are going to be their for the long haul, or if they have their sights set on other opportunities if things present itself.
For Allen, the answer is simple.
He isn't looking to become a head coach again.
"Honestly, I've been a head coach in the Big Ten, and I love being defensive coordinator. I really, truly do. I've learned never say never, I get all that, but that's not what I'm planning to do," he said at his introductory presser.
Allen got his fix at Indiana, being the head coach of that program for seven years and turning around the perception of what could be accomplished there before he was let go.
There's a chance another team comes calling eventually if things go well at Clemson like they did at Penn State this past campaign when he architected one of the best defenses in the country that helped get the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
However, at this stage of his career, being in charge of a program prevents him from doing what he truly wants to do; impacting lives.
"There's two things I love to do. I love impacting the lives of young people. You can do that by investing in a time component. When you're a head coach, it's hard to have that time to get to really know the guys and really dive into their lives. This gives me a chance to do that," Allen added.
This seems like a perfect fit on paper, and one of his former players at Indiana who also played at Clemson is excited about this hire.
How it works out on the field will be seen, but if Allen does get this defense back to being one of the best units in the country, at least Swinney knows he won't be immediately looking to bolt for a new head coaching position.